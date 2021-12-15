4 epic food challenges to try around Metro Vancouver

When it comes to food, it seems as though Metro Vancouver loves a challenge. Indeed, a number of restaurants across the cities challenge their diners to eat a variety of mega-meals that are, shall we say, worth busting a gut for.

The hardest part is, one must finish their meal on a tight deadline leaving no room for breaks or second thoughts.

Do you have what it takes? Keep reading.

Testing the limits, here are four epic food challenges in Metro Vancouver.

Giga Dragon Ramen at Ramen Taka Natsume

Are you brave enough to slay the Giga Dragon? This ramen bowl is five times the size of a regular ramen bowl and features a variety of veggies and meat inside a soupy broth. The catch is, you only have 30 minutes to finish the entire thing. Otherwise, you lose the challenge and will have to pay the price of the other four ramen bowls.

Address: Aberdeen Centre – 4151 Hazelbridge Way Unit 2780, Richmond

Phone: 604-821-8080

Ernie’s Mile High Challenge at Burger Heaven

As the restaurant’s website states, “only those of true strength, tenacity, and sheer willpower make it onto Ernie’s Wall of Fame.” Indeed, diners will need those three qualities to eat their way through two and a half pounds of meat (eight patties) high topped with the works (cheddar, mozzarella, mushrooms, bacon, and the restaurant’s special sauce). If you can stomach this ginormous meal, you get a free dessert (if you have room), a T-shirt, and your photo on the Wall of Fame. There’s no time limit, but if you can’t finish, it’s the “Wall of Shame” for you.

Address: 77 10 Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-8339

Finish a Bowl of Pasta Challenge at Anton’s Pasta Bar

At dinner, take on one of Anton’s Pasta Bar bowls of pasta in Burnaby for the chance to receive a commemorative pen that says, “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.” Sounds easy? Don’t be fooled; this longstanding favourite dishes up gut-busting portions of pasta that are super filling.

Address: 4260 East Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-6636

Texx Big Burger Challenge at Texx Big Burger

Do you think you have what it takes to finish this mammoth of a burger from Texx Big Burger AND a big ole’ side of fries in under 30 minutes? Each Super burger comes loaded with multiple patties, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, and is oozing with sauces. If you beat this challenge, you’ll be on their Wall of Fame forever.

Address: 10320 Whalley Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-498-5411

With files from Jess Flemming and Manisha Singh