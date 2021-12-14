10 New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2022 in Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A brand new year is almost here! If you don’t have plans yet, you can say hello to 2022 in style with our list of things to do on New Year’s Eve.

From Bryan Adams to Black Tie Galas, there’s no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

One thing to note is that one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Canada, Concord’s New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle, has been cancelled due to the pandemic. However, organizers are pushing for the first NYE fireworks in East False Creek to start next year.

From family-friendly roller skating to hilarious comedy, we’ve got you covered for all things happening on Friday, December 31 around the city.

What: The Bryan Adams New Years Eve Party will be hosted at Rogers Arena on December 31, 2021. The Canadian superstar will be joined by fellow Vancouver acts Mother Mother and 54-40. The concert will mark Adams’ first hometown show in nearly four years. According to event organizers, the event will also be “the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in decades.” Adams, a multi-platinum artist, is also set to release his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, in March 2022.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with Vancouver’s largest and tallest balloon drop, leaving you with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starts at $29, purchase online

What: Dress to impress for Gatsby’s House 2022 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party at Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown. The massive shindig includes a two-hour appetizer buffet, two DJs, and two rooms of music with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

The event will have multiple fully staffed bars to lower wait times and festive party favours for party-goers. Plus there will be a Casino Night with games to play and prizes to win.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Hosts Paul Anthony and Ryan Biel present a comedy, variety and chat show that celebrates all the best and worst of this past year. The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 early bird, $30 General Admission, $35 VIP w/ reserved priority seating & treats, $40 at the door. Purchase online

What: The popular Gastown destination is throwing a delicious and delightful New Year’s Eve party, with welcome Bubbly, a five-course menu, live music and more to help you ring in the new year.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 7 pm to 12:30 am

Where: Water Street Cafe – 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $189 per person, reservations online

What: Karaoke and Burlesque combine for a New Year’s Eve to remember. Head to the ANZA Club for sing-a-longs from the Evil Bastard Karaoke Experience along with burlesque entertainment from Ruthe Ordare, Fae Tality, April O’Peel and host Sparkle Plenty. There will also be games and prizes throughout the evening.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Where: The ANZA Club – 3 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person, sold per table. Purchase online

What: The Dark Eighties invites everyone to rock into the New Year at the Rickshaw. The evening includes a live show by Vancouver synthpunk band Sektion Tyrants as well as DJs playing cult ’80s hits, synthpop, goth, industrial, and more.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Pickup at 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Have a wheely great New Year’s Eve with Rolla Skate Club. There are two Fancy Pants New Year’s Eve events happening on December 31: an all-ages skate from 7 to 9 pm and a 19+ event from 9:30 pm to 1 am. There will also be appetizers, entertainment, and DJs to keep the party going.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm (all ages), 9:30 pm to 1 am (19+)

Where: Rollerland at the PNE – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: A comedy extravaganza sure to get your new year off on the right foot. Enjoy a night of comedy along with a three-course meal at ChiChi’s Grill. There are two shows during the evening, with performers including headliner Byron Bertram, plus Bobby Warrener, Maddy Kelly and Malik Elassal.



When: December 31, 2021

Time: Early dinner and show starting at 6 pm, late dinner and show starting at 8:45 pm

Where: ChiChi’s Grill – 117 West Pender Street Vancouver

Tickets: $65 plus fees for a reserved table for 2, purchase online

What: Guilt & Co.’s presents Dawn Pemberton and NaRai Dawn backed by talented instrumentalists for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Enjoy great music and great company during four sets of Funk and Soul throughout the evening.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 am to late

Where: Guilt & Co. – 1 Alexander Street, Underground, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 per set of music