An exciting market is coming to Brentwood in December to celebrate the things we love most about the holiday season: amazing eats and local artisan businesses.

Holidays on the Block is a 12-day event starting December 9, featuring awesome food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself.

You and your loved ones can dine at your favourite local food truck, such as Shameless Buns, Cin City Donuts, Crack On, and Beavertails while taking in the beautiful twinkling lights and festive vibes.

Then you can make your way around the market to check out some small businesses such as Our Little Soap, AMLiora Designs, and Home of West Candle Co., before heading towards the main stage for a dose of live entertainment.

Holidays on the Block is a community-driven event that is not one to miss. Tickets cost only $5 each, and a portion of sales will be donated to charity.

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

When: December 9 to December 24; full schedule can be found here

Price: $5; purchase online here