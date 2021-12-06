You can visit Santa in his mountaintop yurt in Metro Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We all know Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, but it turns out he also has a vacation property on the North Shore.

You can visit Santa in his traditional nomadic yurt tent on Mount Seymour this season, and it’s magical.

This year, Christmas at Enquist Lodge on Mount Seymour is a winter wonderland experience where kids can have a unique photo op and meet and greet with Santa Claus.

It’s not just for kids, because adults can indulge at Harold’s Café where they’re serving up hot chocolate, beignets, and liège Belgian waffles.

There’s even a mountaintop Christmas store filled with cabin-ready decor, tree ornaments, and holiday gifts.

You can purchase a timed Santa visit online for $25 without having to wait in line. You’ll get the digital photos sent to you by email, plus a printed photo set and a tobogganing ticket. Tobogganing hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and if it’s closed during your visit, you can get a voucher for another time.

This year, Christmas at Enquist Lodge includes free access to the Shuttle Bus when it’s running.

Although the season hasn’t started yet, Mount Seymour usually has many snowy activities like skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and snow tubing. Still, you’re guaranteed to see snow, Santa, and waffles on Mount Seymour this holiday season.

Dates: Now until December 24, check the website for a complete schedule

Where:1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver

Admission: Santa tickets online for $25