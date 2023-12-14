15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 15 to 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The weekend wonderland is upon us, and we’re excited to make the most of the festive season!

Here are 15 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 15 to 17, including Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Home Alone at The Centre and more!

What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 14th anniversary of The Nutcracker this holiday season.

There are five performances to catch in December, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 250 dancers aged 7 to 67.

When: December 14 to 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Christmas Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall on Saturday, December 16, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: December 16 and 17, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” at Science World invites guests to discover the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

The epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: June 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend. The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

When: December 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

What: What’s better than happy hour? How about a happy hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks?

Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50% off select bottles of wine, $8 1oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Harbour Cruises – 501 Denman Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: A live band burlesque tribute to the legendary Carlos Santana. Brixxhouse Arts presents two thrilling sets of Santana‘s iconic music performed live by Soul Sacrifice during the evening of dazzling burlesque and carnivale-flavoured performances at the Rio Theatre.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $35 at the door, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has the natural wonderland transformed into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: A stunning Christmas lights display has returned to a Burnaby home for December, and organizers invite everyone to drive by for a look while supporting an important cause.

The DuPlessis family, located near the intersection of Lougheed and Brighton close to Costco, goes all-out with their annual holiday display. Expect to see a 23-foot tree, Griswold roof, inflatables, snowmen, soldiers, trees, tropical characters, and more.

When: Now until January 2, 2024

Time: Nightly from 4:30 pm to 12 am

Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free. Donations encouraged to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

What: Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer, and podcaster who has performed on Comedy Central, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with David Letterman. The public radio favourite’s latest comedy special is “Vacation Baby,” and he performs in Vancouver at the Biltmore on December 15.

When: December 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Firehall Arts Centre presents the Juno Award-nominated family musical about four people who find themselves surrounded by sleeping townspeople, the only ones left awake. Reflections on Crooked Walking follows the quartet on an introspective journey in search of a cure for the strange sleeping sickness.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from December 14 to 24, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online.

What: The Tony Award Broadway Musical comes to Gateway Theatre for the holiday season. With the assistance of the fairy godmother, an enchanting pumpkin carriage transformation, and a splash of humour, Cinderella Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the perfect way for the whole family to have a ball.

When: Various dates from December 14 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone stars a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a kid who gets accidentally left behind by his family for the holidays and is left to fend for himself – literally.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 3 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Pacific Arts Market hosts a holly jolly afternoon, including a meeting with Santa Claus, live art demos, and a local artist and craft market.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Pacific Arts Market — 1448 W Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: $10; register online

Plus, here are two events happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

Make plans for their special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts, serving up a mouth-watering four-course menu. Each delicious dish is reimagined with a global twist, so make sure to bring an appetite.

Then, invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel – 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person (Christmas feasts), $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online