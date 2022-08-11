15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 12 to 14

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s an event for you to enjoy this weekend!

From New West Pride to BC Dumpling Fest, Chelsea Handler and more, here are 15 great things to do in and around Metro Vancouver from August 12 to 14.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is run by the same organizers who host the Chilliwack Tulip Festival.

Attendees will be able to stroll over three kilometres of pathways and discover 50 varieties of sunflowers planted in three display gardens. There will also be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo. Photo props are spread around the site including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles, and a 1950s Morris convertible.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots per day

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks.

Over 30 breweries have already been announced for Fruit Beer Fest, including local faves like 33 Acres Brewing, Field House Brewing, House of Funk Brewing, Moody Ales, as well as Vermont’s Hill Farmstead Brewery, San Francisco’s Mikkeller, Seattle’s Fair Isle Brewing, and New York’s Equilibrium Brewery. More are being added in the lead-up to the big day.

The festival is being put on by West Craft Beer Supply, organizers of the popular Hopwired Festival.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in August.

When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9:00 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: From August 5 to 14, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic, and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, a children’s area, vendors and food trucks, and multiple beer gardens

New West Pride will also be joined by Last Door Recovery Society’s Untoxicated Event this year.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites.

Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The 2022 Odlum Brown VanOpen, a Tennis Canada Event, is the largest and most celebrated Men’s and Women’s professional tennis tournament in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. This year’s competitors include the 2013 Odlum Brown VanOpen men’s singles champion and the 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

When: August 13 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollyburn Country Club – 950 Cross Creek Road, West Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: This summer will see the first annual BC Dumpling Festival, going down at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park.

Presented by the Asian Impact Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations, featuring a daytime brunch experience as well as a nighttime party, complete with a DJ playing deep tropical house and hand-crafted Patron cocktails.

The vibe is the magic of Tulum beach – the hip and beautiful Mexican beach-side town known for its incredible food and historic Mayan ruins – and the menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

When: August 11 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; Available online now

What: The long-running weekly comedy podcast created and hosted by Scott Aukerman comes to Vogue Theatre for a live show with special guests. Featuring Aukerman, Paul F. Tompkins, and the CBB All-Stars. There will also be a pre-show VIP Q&A featuring a “no holds barred” small group conversation.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: VIP Q&A at 5 pm, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $39.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Fest hosts an all-ages street party in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA at the Granville Promenade. Enjoy a day of live music and DJs, drag performances, and family-friendly activities. There will also be live painting, a pop-up by Tongue Market and more to enjoy.

When: August 14, 2022

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

What: Acclaimed writer and historian Aaron Chapman and former Clark Park gang members Bradley Bennett and Danny “Mouse” Williamson lead a walking tour exploring East Vancouver’s gang history of the 1970s. Guests will discover how one of the VPD’s top undercover units faced one of the city’s most infamous street gangs.

When: August 13 and 14, 2022

Time: 11 am and 3 pm

Where: Meet at the park entrance on the corner of Commercial Drive and East 14th Ave.

Cost: $32 plus GST, purchase online

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event, and is returning for its 34th edition in August with a creative theme of “Make It Yours.”

This year’s festival will showcase 97 films from 20 countries through in-person and on-demand screenings. There will also be post-screening Q&As with filmmakers, industry and community workshops, and more to experience.

When: August 11 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets and Passes: In-person and video-on-demand are available online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in August and September 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online

What: Comedian, TV personality, podcast host and bestselling author Chelsea Handler is performing two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, her documentary series Chelsea Does, and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online