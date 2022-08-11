EventsArtsSummerPublic ArtUrbanizedDH Community Partnership

Vancouver Mural Fest takes over Granville Promenade this weekend with giant street party

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 11 2022, 8:15 pm
Vancouver Mural Fest takes over Granville Promenade this weekend with giant street party
Vancouver Mural Fest takeover of Granville Promenade in 2021 (Gabriel Martins/Submitted)
Two of this summer’s hottest events in Vancouver are coming together this weekend for a huge family-friendly street party.

Vancouver Mural Festival Street Party at Granville Promenade is happening on Sunday, August 14 from 1 to 7 pm, and features an exciting lineup of free entertainment and activities.

Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), transforms the two blocks between Smithe and Helmcken streets into a pedestrian-only party.

There is something for everyone during the finale all-ages event, including a Smithe stage curated by Kentya Kurban showcasing a variety of local music talent. There will also be the Helmcken Stage: Public Disco x Bye Felicia featuring some of the city’s top DJs, dancers, and drag artists.

Vancouver Mural Fest

Vancouver Mural Fest takeover of Granville Promenade in 2021 (Gabriel Martins/Submitted)

Bring your appetite as there will be food trucks on-site serving up delicious dishes as well as many restaurants in the Granville Entertainment District to choose from.

Visitors will also be treated to live painters, a vendor market curated by Tongue Market, street circus performers, and all-ages activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Vancouver Mural Fest

Vancouver Mural Fest takeover of Granville Promenade in 2021 (Gabriel Martins/Submitted)

Granville Promenade happens every Saturday and Sunday in August, and Vancouver Mural Festival runs until Sunday, August 14. There’s still lots more fun to be had at both events so don’t miss out!

Download the VMF MOBILE APP to find and learn about over 300 murals — including 30+ new murals in 2022 — across the city. Visit https://vanmuralfest.ca/ and follow @vanmuralfest for details, event calendar, and updates for Vancouver Mural Festival 2022.

Vancouver Mural Fest

Vancouver Mural Fest takeover of Granville Promenade in 2021 (Gabriel Martins/Submitted)

VMF Street Party at The Granville Promenade

When: August 14, 2022
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street
Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival and the proud media partner of the Granville Promenade.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel Chai
