15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 29 to May 1

Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

Adios, April! Thank you for the memories.

The upcoming weekend is packed with fun events in and around Vancouver. Make plans with our checklist of 20 fantastic things to do from April 29 to May 1. Richmond Night Market, Vancouver Warriors First Nations Night, and more.

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage.

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: FEMME! is a variety show that explores the glamorous, hilarious and varied world of feminine expression. The show presented by Miss Marie will feature a wide range of Vancouver talent, including dancers, drag performers, and comedians.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: Doors and cocktails at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Red Gate Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver,

Cost: Early bird $35 (ends April 7), Tickets $40 to $55 plus fees. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors are wrapping up its regular season with its inaugural First Nations Night. Heiltsuk artist K.C. Hall has created a First Nations-themed logo for the Warriors’ theme night on Saturday, April 30 during the team’s NLL matchup against the San Diego Seals.

Everyone who purchases a ticket for the Warriors vs Seals match will also have the opportunity to come down to the turf after the game for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with the players.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: To kick off the season of food truck festivals, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Series is presenting the Richmond Community Block Party. You can expect some fantastic food from more than twenty food trucks, including Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke, Takenaka, and Nami Vietnamese, with different trucks participating over the three days.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

When: April 30, May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (April 30, May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Best tacos in Vancouver? Look no further. There may actually be more taco spots in town than there are tiny dogs in Yaletown – and that’s saying something.

There are so many options for this offering that we made a shortlist that will come in handy when you’re craving a taco…or five.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The 2022 Vancouver Fleet Weekend by Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific will feature a variety of nautical activities that are open to the public, including ship tours, displays and more. The free three-day event will take place at Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver and will feature HMCS Vancouver, HMCS Winnipeg, HMCS Brandon, HMCS Edmonton, and three Orca Class Patrol Training Vessels.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time:

Friday: Ships arrive from 9 to 11 am

Saturday: Tours of ships from 8 am to 4 pm, static displays from 9 am to 4 pm

Sunday: Battle of the Atlantic Commemoration Ceremony from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Friday to Sunday), Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Giants are taking on the Everett Silvertips at the Langley Events Centre in the first round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Cheer them on at the Langley Events Centre in Games 4.

When: April 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.

While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20

What: South Asian singer-songwriter Raveena is touring in support of her sophomore album, Ashas Awakening. She comes to Vancouver on April 30 and performs at Imperial.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Imperial – 319 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in.

When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online

What: This SHBC event is an opportunity to tour a local gurdwara and discover the significance that it has for members of the Sikh faith. SHBC representatives will guide visitors through the experience and answer any questions that might arise. Guests are invited to take part in langar, a free communal meal, during the event. Then they can explore the Shastar exhibit to learn about the historic Sikh artifacts.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 5 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar – 347 Wood Street, New Westminster

Cost: By Donation

What: Crypto art is crossing over into the real world when top NFT artists gather in Vancouver this May for a special art panel and party. NFT BC, presented by Simkin Artist Management, will occur at Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Sunday, May 1.

During the panel discussions, guests will hear from some of NFT’s top talent plus discover a curated selection of local artworks displayed at the Hollywood Theatre.

When: May 1, 2022

Time: Doors 5 pm, Panels 6 to 8:30 pm, Party 9 pm to late

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver