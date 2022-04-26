The Vancouver Warriors are wrapping up its regular season this weekend with its inaugural First Nations Night, and the team is commemorating the occasion by collaborating with an acclaimed local Indigenous artist.

Heiltsuk artist K.C. Hall has created a First Nations-themed logo for the Warriors’ theme night on Saturday, April 30 during the team’s NLL matchup against the San Diego Seals.

Warriors will be wearing warm-up shirts with the specially designed logo on them.

Limited-edition First Nations merchandise will be available for purchase at the game, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Native Education College.

According to Mikael Ruffini, Marketing Specialist for the Vancouver Warriors, the team commissioned the founder of clothing brand The HstryMkrs to create the logo because his art is unique and exciting.

“We reached out to K.C., who is a graffiti artist, to bring indigenous art elements that align with our brand,” explained Ruffini. “We knew his art could embody the Warriors through a fun and unique design.”

Descended from noted artist Chief Robert Bell, of the Heiltsuk Nation, and a trained Northwest Coast Formline artist, Hall merges the traditional with the modern abstract and graffiti art that he grew up around.

“I use a raven in everything I do. It’s my family’s crest,” explained Hall in a previous interview with Daily Hive. “But it is also an expression of my true being — I am a raven. I transform and take many shapes. I’m a graffiti artist and a formline artist. I am the carrier of light and bright colours. My art is my and my family’s story and it’s still being written.”

For Ruffini, the theme night is a night of celebration and also reflection.

“Lacrosse is Canada’s national sport and First Nations have played it on this land for more than 500 years,” added Ruffini. “At Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we are all honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.”

“While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustice and genocide towards Indigenous peoples.”

First Nations Night will feature an indigenous DJ in the NUTRL Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net. Tickets to the zone are just $20.

Fans throughout Rogers Arena will also get to enjoy $5 beers all game long.

Everyone who purchases a ticket for the Warriors vs Seals match will also have the opportunity to come down to the turf after the game for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with the players.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

With files from Karm Sumal