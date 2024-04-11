15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 12 to 14
So many wonderful events to fill your weekend!
Check out these 15 fantastic events happening in and around Metro Vancouver from April 12 to 14. Tulip festivals, Vaisakhi Parade, and more.
For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2024
What: One of the largest Sikh parades in the world is returning to Vancouver streets next weekend, and everyone is invited to participate in the free festivities.
Khalsa Diwan Society Vaisakhi Parade is happening on Saturday, April 13, with huge floats, community performers, live music, and delicious food.
The Society is partnering with Langara College to provide free parking for those visiting the parade this year. TransLink staff and volunteers will also participate in the parade with a new Vaisakhi-themed bus.
When: April 13, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm, parade will start at 11 am
Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Canadians vs Hillsboro Hops
What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting themed games.
The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from April 9 to 14. Themed games this week include PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Champion-ship Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Sleeman Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.
When: Now until April 14, 2024
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online
What On Earth art exhibition
What: JigArt welcomes acclaimed artists Lion Nie and Liu Mao Nan for the new art exhibition, What On Earth. The exhibit explores the questions of where to begin when trying to understand what being is as well as the significance of the being of all things.
Lion and Liu share how they would answer the big questions in their respective artistic languages.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until April 25, 2024
Time: 1 to 6 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 1 to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Jig Space — 1106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Sakura Days Japan Fair
What: Taking place at VanDusen Botanical Garden, Sakura Days Japan Fair offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture. There will also be Japanese food vendors on-site at the popular annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event.
When: April 13 to 14, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available here
Art Vancouver
What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre this April.
Art Vancouver features an eclectic contingent of exhibitors and galleries from around the globe. There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions, art classes for all ages, and a thrilling painting competition to discover throughout the four-day event.
When: April 11 to 14, 2024
Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old. Purchase online
Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me, But Banjos Saved My Life
What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo! When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.
When: April 10 to 13, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday and Thursday), 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), plus a 2 pm matinee on Saturday
Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Regular tickets $40, accessible tickets $15, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season by taking on the visiting LA Galaxy at BC Place this weekend.
When: April 13, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival is a massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts and mountain culture, après-ski, and more.
Taking place over seven action-packed days, the festival is set to feature three free concerts by Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and Night Tales. Guests can also get the adrenaline pumping by checking out the thrilling Saudan Couloir, The Cut Rail Jam, and The Slush Cup.
In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the various after parties and additional live entertainment throughout Whistler.
When: April 8 to 14, 2024
Times: Various times
Where: Various locations in Whistler
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Harrison Tulip Festival
\What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Agassiz, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.
There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.
When: Now until May 2024
Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)
Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.
With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone.
When: Now until all inventory is sold
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Knix Vancouver Warehouse Sale
What: If your underwear drawer desperately needs a refresh, or your bra lineup is starting to feel a tad uncomfortable, you’ll want to check out the Knix Warehouse Sale at the Vancouver Convention Centre presented by Style Democracy.
The warehouse sale will offer up to 80% off thousands of items, so whether you need new shapewear or sports bra, want to upgrade your underwear, or would like some cooler pyjamas in advance of the summer months, this is the place to find everything you’re looking for and more.
The Knix Warehouse Sale will also have teen styles available. Leakproof underwear, swimwear, and activewear can be an absolute game-changer for those who are still learning about the ins and outs of menstruation and wish to have some extra security.
When: Now until April 14, 2024
Times:
- 9 am to 9 pm (April 11 and 12)
- 9 am to 7 pm (April 13)
- 9 am to 6 pm (April 14)
Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre East Hall C — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free entry
An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90
What: Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.
“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90″ will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, as part of her global birthday tour.
The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) presents the event, which will be hosted by Jann Arden, winner of the Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award.
When: April 12, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $36, purchase online
Dream Wardrobe Pop-Up Experience at Guildford Town Centre
What: Explore the immersive Dream Wardrobe pop-up at Guildford Town Centre, check out stunning spring fashion from retailers and meet personal shopping stylists on site.
Visitors can also enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree by scanning the QR code at the Dream Wardrobe pop-up experience at Centre Court or by filling out the online entry form.
When: Now until April 21, 2024
Time: Regular mall hours
Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Cost: Free
BC Distilled 2024
What: Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled being one of the largest happenings of the season.
The province’s premier artisan distillery festival takes place from April 10 to 14, with the main event happening on Saturday, April 13, at its new home of the Italian Cultural Centre. Celebrating its ninth annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, plus exciting events for fans of artisan spirits to discover.
Where: April 10 to 14, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Graham Clark’s 24 Hours of Stand-Up
What: Canadian Comedy Award winner and 2024 Juno nominee Graham Clark performs 24 hours of stand-up with the help of some hilarious comedians to help Little Mountain Gallery reopen its Gastown home at 110 Water Street.
Partial proceeds from the mirth-filled marathon will be donated to WISH Vancouver, a charity dedicated to helping women engaged in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade with their health, safety, and overall well-being.
When: April 12 and 13, 2024
Time: 7 pm to 7 pm, 24 hours
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees for general admission, $5 plus fees for accessible tickets. Purchase online
Earth Day 2024 Boulevard Garden Walking Tour
What: East Van Boulevard Gardens hosts a series of walking tours to celebrate Earth Day. Discover the unique boulevard gardens near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House while supporting the charitable, community-based organization. It’s also a great way to learn about the gardens and why they are so important for our health and well-being.
Attendees will also have a chance to win door prizes from Anh and Chi, Windfall Cider, Flourist, DL Chicken, and local artist Priscilla Yu.
When: April 13, 14 and 19, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday
Where: Seven gardens in East Vancouver near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House
Cost: By donation, register online