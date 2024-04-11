15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: April 12 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Check out these 15 fantastic events happening in and around Metro Vancouver from April 12 to 14. Tulip festivals, Vaisakhi Parade, and more.

What: One of the largest Sikh parades in the world is returning to Vancouver streets next weekend, and everyone is invited to participate in the free festivities.

Khalsa Diwan Society Vaisakhi Parade is happening on Saturday, April 13, with huge floats, community performers, live music, and delicious food.

The Society is partnering with Langara College to provide free parking for those visiting the parade this year. TransLink staff and volunteers will also participate in the parade with a new Vaisakhi-themed bus.

When: April 13, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm, parade will start at 11 am

Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back at Rogers Field at the Nat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting themed games.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from April 9 to 14. Themed games this week include PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Champion-ship Collector Pin Giveaway, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Sleeman Brewing Koozie Giveaway, and White Spot Family Fun Sunday with pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: Now until April 14, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: JigArt welcomes acclaimed artists Lion Nie and Liu Mao Nan for the new art exhibition, What On Earth. The exhibit explores the questions of where to begin when trying to understand what being is as well as the significance of the being of all things.

Lion and Liu share how they would answer the big questions in their respective artistic languages.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until April 25, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 1 to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jig Space — 1106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Taking place at VanDusen Botanical Garden, Sakura Days Japan Fair offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture. There will also be Japanese food vendors on-site at the popular annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event.

When: April 13 to 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available here

What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre this April.

Art Vancouver features an eclectic contingent of exhibitors and galleries from around the globe. There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions, art classes for all ages, and a thrilling painting competition to discover throughout the four-day event.

When: April 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old. Purchase online

What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo! When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.

When: April 10 to 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday and Thursday), 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), plus a 2 pm matinee on Saturday

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Regular tickets $40, accessible tickets $15, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season by taking on the visiting LA Galaxy at BC Place this weekend.

When: April 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival is a massive celebration of snow sports, music, arts and mountain culture, après-ski, and more. Taking place over seven action-packed days, the festival is set to feature three free concerts by Nostalgix, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and Night Tales. Guests can also get the adrenaline pumping by checking out the thrilling Saudan Couloir, The Cut Rail Jam, and The Slush Cup. In between the thrilling events, make plans for the 72-Hour Filmmaker Showdown, Sea to Sky Photo Challenge, and Intersection presented by Monster Energy. And save energy for the various after parties and additional live entertainment throughout Whistler. When: April 8 to 14, 2024

Times: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Agassiz, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time. There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC. When: Now until May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online