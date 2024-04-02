Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner Graham Clark is ready for one of the longest shows of his career next week, and it’s all for a good cause.

Clark will perform 24 consecutive hours of stand-up from Friday, April 12 at 7 pm to Saturday, April 13, at the newly reopened Little Mountain Gallery in Gastown.

Funds will go to support the theatre space, which is also home to a community of independent comedians, including sketch comics, stand-ups, improvisers, and more.

Partial proceeds from the mirth-filled marathon will also be donated to WISH Vancouver, a charity dedicated to helping women engaged in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade with their health, safety, and overall well-being.

“This event marks the venue’s return after it was forced to shut its doors at its long-time Mount Pleasant home in December 2021, due to the building’s demolition to build low-rise condos,” said Little Mountain Gallery in a release.

“Since then, the organization has been working through the City of Vancouver’s permitting processes to open its new location at 110 Water Street in Gastown.”

This is Clark’s third 24-hour stand-up marathon, his last being in 2021 to help LMG raise funds to find a new home.

Like before, the Stop Podcasting Yourself co-host will perform for the entire 24 hours (with only a few bathroom breaks), using inspiration from a team of comedians feverishly writing jokes for him to read, riff, and rate around the clock.

And what lessons has Clark learned from his past around-the-clock comedy performance?

“Drink lots of water,” the Juno nominee previously told Daily Hive. “Wear comfortable shoes that you never want to wear again. Stretch (both physically and comedically), and tape your eyes open if you have to.”

Tickets for Graham Clark’s 24 Hours of Stand-Up are on sale now, and the show will also be livestreamed.

When: April 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm to 7 pm, 24 hours

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees for general admission, $5 plus fees for accessible tickets. Purchase online