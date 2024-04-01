If your underwear drawer desperately needs a refresh, or your bra lineup is starting to feel a tad uncomfortable, you’ll want to check out the Knix Warehouse Sale at the Vancouver Convention Centre from April 10 to 14, presented by Style Democracy.

Knix was first launched over 10 years ago with the goal of transforming the underwear market with more practical options. The results of this mission are comfortable bras in 99 sizes, advanced leakproof underwear that can hold up to nine super-tampons worth of menstrual blood, and supportive maternity wear, along with regular swimsuits, pajamas, and loungewear.

The warehouse sale will offer up to 80% off thousands of items, so whether you need new shapewear or sports bra, want to upgrade your underwear, or would like some cooler pajamas in advance of the summer months, this is the place to find everything you’re looking for and more.

The Knix Warehouse Sale will also have teen styles available. Leakproof underwear, swimwear, and activewear can be an absolute game-changer for those who are still learning about the ins and outs of menstruation and wish to have some extra security.

Wondering where to start? We especially love the wireless adjustable scoop bra, the gorgeous modal nightgown, and the wide range of underwear styles, from thongs to boyshorts and everything in between!

The Knix Warehouse Sale will take place from April 10 to 14 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, Hall C. All items are final sale, and shopping bags will be provided. Be prepared for some lineups, as this event has historically been quite popular, but trust us — it’ll be worth it.

When: Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14, 2024

Times:

12 pm to 9 pm (April 10)

9 am to 9 pm (April 11 and 12)

9 am to 7 pm (April 13)

9 am to 6 pm (April 14)

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre East Hall C — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free entry