Western Canada's largest art fair is coming to captivate Vancouver next week

Apr 2 2024, 10:44 pm
Western Canada's largest art fair is coming to captivate Vancouver next week
Art Vancouver (Pablo Galiacho/Submitted)

Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada's — and the world's — best artists close to home next week with the return of Art Vancouver.

Western Canada's largest art fair will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre from April 11 to 14, with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Organizers of the eighth edition of Art Vancouver describe the event as "a captivating celebration of contemporary art" for art collectors and enthusiasts alike.

 

"Art Vancouver 2024 will showcase an array of galleries and artists, including Perve Galeria, PHJ Gallery, Gallery UG, Society of Nigerian Artists, and Art in Dongsan," said Marlene Ferhatoglu, director of marketing and events for Art Vancouver, in a release.

"This carefully curated selection ensues a diverse collection featuring unique and compelling pieces."

Art Vancouver

Art Vancouver (Asli Ferhatoglu/Submitted)

Art Vancouver 2024 includes exhibitors from Canada, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan, Argentina, the United States, Vietnam, Scotland, Iran, Ireland, South Africa, Portugal, and Nigeria.

There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions and art classes for all ages, including alcohol ink, neurographic drawing, bright blossoms in abstract, and flowers in a vase workshops.

Art Vancouver

Art Vancouver (Ilianaf/Submitted)

No visit to Art Vancouver is complete without taking in the thrilling painting competition, Opus Art Masters. Eight artists will receive a theme, a box of mystery supplies, and one hour to create a masterpiece for the audience to vote on. You can even bid on the pieces in the silent auction.

Art Vancouver

When: April 11 to 14, 2024
Time: 7 to 10 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $25 plus fees, free to children under 12 years old; purchase online

