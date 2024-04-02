Western Canada’s largest art fair is coming to captivate Vancouver next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s — and the world’s — best artists close to home next week with the return of Art Vancouver.

Western Canada’s largest art fair will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre from April 11 to 14, with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Organizers of the eighth edition of Art Vancouver describe the event as “a captivating celebration of contemporary art” for art collectors and enthusiasts alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Vancouver (@artvancouver)

You might also like: More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this April

Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest returns this summer with epic lineup

Dazzling tulip fields are blooming early in Abbotsford for annual festival

“Art Vancouver 2024 will showcase an array of galleries and artists, including Perve Galeria, PHJ Gallery, Gallery UG, Society of Nigerian Artists, and Art in Dongsan,” said Marlene Ferhatoglu, director of marketing and events for Art Vancouver, in a release.

“This carefully curated selection ensues a diverse collection featuring unique and compelling pieces.”

Art Vancouver 2024 includes exhibitors from Canada, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan, Argentina, the United States, Vietnam, Scotland, Iran, Ireland, South Africa, Portugal, and Nigeria.

There will also be inspiring Art Talks discussions and art classes for all ages, including alcohol ink, neurographic drawing, bright blossoms in abstract, and flowers in a vase workshops.

No visit to Art Vancouver is complete without taking in the thrilling painting competition, Opus Art Masters. Eight artists will receive a theme, a box of mystery supplies, and one hour to create a masterpiece for the audience to vote on. You can even bid on the pieces in the silent auction.