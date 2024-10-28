10 amazing Vancouver theatre and arts events happening in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get Ready to "Keep Calm and Murray On" at The Beaumont Studios This Halloween Season

November is bringing a bunch of terrific theatre and arts events to Vancouver, and we can’t wait to check them out!

From East Side Culture Crawl to The Book of Mormon, here are 10 fantastic arts happenings to discover around the city during the month.

What: The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Vancouver this month. The outrageous comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

With sold-out productions in London, New York, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation.

When: November 12 to 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday, 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: Now until January 5, 2025

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: IndieFest, presented by re:Naissanc, is a showcase of new and genre-defying live performances that highlight the people and stories that have been overshadowed by history and tradition.

This year’s festival is themed “Transformation and Transcendence” and will amplify the voices of IBPOC and LGBTQ2S+ artists. Highlights include immersive live theatre, an amphibious choir, and more.

When: Various dates from November 15 until November 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Signals Studio at the Centre for Digital Media, Lobe Studio, and The Annex

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall, directed by Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett, features over 20 miniature sets and eight cameras. The acclaimed Vancouver DJ will be accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, with each scene performed, filmed and projected in real time onto a large screen above the stage.

When: November 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 and 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Massey Theatre — 735 8th Ave, New Westminster

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.

When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.

What: Metro Theatre presents Billy Bishop Goes To War, a one-man musical starring Damon Calderwood about the triumphs and horrors of World War One. Follow along as Bishop recounts his journey from his beginnings as a Royal Military College troublemaker to his ascension to a top flying ace in the war to end all wars.

When: November 8 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver

Tickets: $42-$50, preview $30, purchase online

What: Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Early bird sale for 25% of tickets ends October 31. Purchase online

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include comedy by Jacob Samuel, music by Itamar Erez Trio, and a dance double bill with Fortress and About Time.

When: November 1 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this month, and festivities are free to check out.

The 28th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 14 to 17 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 14 to 17, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!

Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10. Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: November 7 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 14th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the 2SLGBTQ+ experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

When: November 16 and 17, November 23 and 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free