10 Vancouver concerts we can't wait to check out in November

A brand-new month means new concerts happening in Vancouver!

Turn the music up with these 10 bands and artists coming to town in November. Check out Usher, Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall, directed by Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett, features over 20 miniature sets and eight cameras. The acclaimed Vancouver DJ will be accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, with each scene performed, filmed and projected in real time onto a large screen above the stage.

When: November 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 and 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 8th Ave, New Westminster

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: IndieFest, presented by re:Naissance, is a showcase of new and genre-defying live performances that highlight the people and stories that have been overshadowed by history and tradition.

This year’s festival is themed “Transformation and Transcendence” and will amplify the voices of IBPOC and LGBTQ2S+ artists. Highlights include immersive live theatre, an amphibious choir, and more.

When: Various dates from November 15 until November 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Signals Studio at the Centre for Digital Media, Lobe Studio, and The Annex

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 33rd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Shadows Into Dawn is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: 2 and 5 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get the espresso ready, because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4. English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has put together a series of concerts tailored for their youngest fans. The family is invited to enjoy theatre, dance, music and more, as well as to explore the VSO School of Music Playzone.

November’s presentation is How the Gimquat Found Her Song, and features several musical styles including Gregorian chant and rap.

When: November 17, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: The Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Sue Foley is an award-winning blues guitarist who has released 15 albums during her 30+ year career. The Juno Award winner brings her brand of Texas blues to the Rio Theatre on November 10.

When: November 10, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm; show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career.

When: November 7 and 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Legendary children’s entertainer Raffi is performing all of his hits to fans of all ages at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The Order of Canada recipient and the United Nations’ Earth Achievement Award winner will play faves like “Down By The Bay,” “Baby Beluga,” and more.

When: November 30 and December 1, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Zach Bryan is bringing The Quittin’ Time Tour to Vancouver this month to showcase his fourth full-length studio album.

Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, Zach Bryan features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart; the album boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

When: November 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Double-platinum-selling artist Alyssa Reid performs at Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre on her latest tour. The “Alone Again” singer has been nominated for two MuchMusic Video Awards and a Juno Award so far during her career.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online