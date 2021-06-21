9 highly anticipated summer restaurant openings in Vancouver

Our favourite season is finally here, and with it comes some highly anticipated summer restaurant openings in Vancouver.

If the return of our much-loved patio season hasn’t gotten you jazzed up for the warmer months, we do have several exciting openings to look forward to, and they are comin’ up quickly.

The countdown to epic eats is officially on for these buzz-worthy Vancouver summer restaurant openings.

One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works, and it’s slated to open this summer. The purveyor revealed the shop will be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Bardia Ilbeiggi is behind this new concept, which will offer diners cuisine inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran, where he grew up, the chef tells Dished Vancouver. Ilbeiggi has previously worked in the kitchen in Paris, Copenhagen, and some notable culinary institutions in Vancouver like L’abattoir and Farmer’s Apprentice. Now, he’s gearing up to open his new 2,400-sq-ft, 60-seat restaurant, where he’ll offer “humble yet elegant” Persian food.

Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A popular destination for Ukrainian food and artisan bread, Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery, is officially opening a new Vancouver location. The local staple will be opening its third outpost in Gastown at 1 West Cordova Street sometime soon.

Address: 1 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s Hotel Le Soleil is getting a new concept this summer, a French bistro called Alouette. A representative from the new Hornby Street eatery told Dished Vancouver patrons can expect a French-meets-West Coast food program complete with comfort foods, French classics, oysters, fresh salads, and other mains.

Address: 567 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Granville Island is about to get a new dining destination: Alimentaria Mexicana is slated to open in the former Edible Canada space this season. The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca) and promises to offer patrons an authentic taste of Mexico via dine-in, takeout, and retail options once it opens its doors.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

Ça Marche is set to open at 1471 Continental Street. Owner Maxime Bettili told Dished Vancouver that the new eatery will specialize in the Breton/French culinary classic of crêpes and cider, complete with “a Pacific Northwest edge.” Bettili, who also owns Kitsilano’s Au Comptoir, told us he is aiming to have the 900 sq ft, 25-ish seat eatery open in Summer 2021, tentatively.

Address: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver

Ça Marche isn’t the only concept planning to bring some French flair to Vancouver House, as local favourite Linh Cafe is opening a new location at the development. Linh Cafe’s team confirmed to Dished Vancouver that an outpost would be opening at 1428 Granville Street.

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Vancouver. Loula’s Taverna & Bar is slated to launch on Commercial Drive soon. The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

