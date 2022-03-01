FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 1 2022, 7:39 pm
Closed and closing soon: 5 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Umaluma

Popular Vancouver sweet spot Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, shut down operations at the end of January.

Cozmos Cafe

 

A North Burnaby cafe that has been serving the city for nearly two decades has permanently closed, much to the dismay of its regulars. Best known for its traditional breakfasts and eclectic lunches and dinners, Cozmos Cafe is shutting down due to the impact of the pandemic. The location is set to be replaced by a Peri Peri Shack in March.

Rolling Dough

It’s been a slice, but The Rolling Dough fired up its pizza oven for the last time at the end of February. The Burnaby restaurant made the announcement on its website. Celebrated for its oven-fired artisan pizzas, the location was open along Bainbridge Avenue for about eight years.

Closing Soon

The Rise Eatery

A global fusion eatery on South Granville run by a husband and wife is shutting down, for now, thanks to expensive rent in the area. Lunch is no longer available there, but The Rise is still open for brunch, happy hour, and dinner until March 13.

Cactus Club — Robson Street

 

A fixture on Robson Street for millennia, some say, is shuttering its doors this spring. Cactus Club Cafe confirmed that an era is coming to an end for this outpost of the local chain restaurant.

“We can confirm that the lease term is ending at our Robson Street location and that this location will close on March 27, 2022,” said a company statement.

