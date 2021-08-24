Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Dished Vancouver has learned that West End eatery Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante has permanently closed its doors. The neighbourhood spot for Italian eats told us “there was no other choice” but to close, given the impacts of the pandemic. Pacifico’s 970 Smithe Street remains open, though. You can stop by that location daily from 11:45 am to 10 pm.

A Gastown mainstay for charcuterie and wine for the past 15 years has now closed its doors and plans to relocate. Salt Tasting Room in Blood Alley announced earlier this month that it was leaving the neighbourhood. But don’t fret cheese lovers: The joint will re-open in Chinatown in October, although the exact location has not been revealed.

Closing Soon

Soirette cake and macaron boutique has announced it will be closing after a decade of operation. The Coal Harbour shop is known for its whimsical sweet treats and photo-worthy creations for Vancouver’s annual Hot Chocolate Festival. In its announcement to followers, the 1433 W Pender Street shop thanked its valued customers and informed them its final day of operation would be September 21.

It’s the end of an era. Landmark Granville Island restaurant Bridges is officially closing its doors on Sunday, September 26, after 41 years of operation. But here’s some good news: it’s not a goodbye for this space, just see you later. The restaurant as we know it will be changing, and Bridges will be rebranding.

