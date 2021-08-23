Not ready to pick up that fall-inspired PSL just yet? No worries. If you’re a White Claw fan, you can keep summer alive with this seriously refreshing news.

The hard seltzer brand (with a serious cult following) has announced two brand new flavours.

Tangerine and Lemon are the new flavours for this sip.

These fresh beverages will be available in the White Claw Variety Pack Flavour Collection No. 2, which is set to roll out in stores across Canada as early as today.

Please note timing may vary from province to province.

These two new flavours join White Claw’s existing lineup of Raspberry, Watermelon, Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, and Ruby Grapefruit.