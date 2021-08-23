This city is very into wining and dining, and one of the region’s highlights when it comes to fall culinary events is the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival.

Despite sticking with “Vancouver” in the name, this food-fuelled shindig celebrating all things artisan food and beverage will actually be taking place in North Vancouver for 2021.

The festival will be happening at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Saturday, November 6, offering attendees the opportunity to indulge at one of three tasting sessions and seminars.

Expect an updated 50% capacity for this event. Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 25th at 10 am.

Cheese and Meat Festival 2021

When: November 6, 2021

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online (on sale August 25th at 10 am)