10 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this March

If you’ve been feeling blue during these long cold winter months, the good news is spring is right around the corner! And it is bringing plenty of new opportunities for those seeking a change in their career.
This March, hundreds of different kinds of jobs are available around Metro Vancouver. So whether you have a background in serving or engineering, or are straight out of high school, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.
Here are 10 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now:
Cineplex
If you love movies and are searching for a new position, Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings with plenty of perks.
Parks Canada
If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, you should know that Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers for various jobs nationwide.
Walmart
The grocery giant and department store has over 100 roles that are up for grabs — many of which have little to no experience required in Metro Vancouver.
Walmart jobs come with great work perks, including store discounts, physical and mental health benefits, stock purchase plans, and more.
PepsiCo
“Always dreamed about working with your favourite food and beverage brands? PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada are hiring motivated team players to make, move, and sell products from your favourite brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Bubly Sparkling Water, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles,” PepsiCo said in a release.
In BC, the company is hiring to fill roles in Delta and Vancouver.
Here’s where to find over a dozen PepsiCo job postings.
Vancouver International Airport
If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings right now, and some roles don’t require much experience.
There are over 50 vacant jobs posted online.
RCMP
Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.
In BC, the RCMP is looking to hire administrative assistants and is taking applications until May 8.
In this role, administrative assistants will be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English.
Qualified candidates are expected to have completed two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience in providing administrative support.
The salary ranges from $50,821 to $60,130.
To learn more about this opening, check here.
City of White Rock
The City of White Rock is hiring and paying pretty well for various vacant positions.
White Rock is an ocean-side community of 20,000 citizens.
The City prides itself on being known for “sunny weather, expansive beach, historic pier, delightful restaurants, and a strong sense of community.”
Jobs like park labourers pay about $29.53 to $30.17 an hour and need little work experience. In this position, you will be expected to attend to park maintenance in diverse areas.
The City is also hiring roles to support the RCMP and searching to hire a firefighter.
McDonald’s
There are dozens of job openings at McDonald’s locations across Vancouver, including part-time and full-time positions. The popular fast-food restaurant is searching for crew members, shift managers, line cooks, guest experience leaders, and maintenance staff.
McDonald’s offers staff access to education, skills-development opportunities and flexible hours. Here, you can be rewarded with discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.
The starting hourly wage for a cashier and line cook is $16.70 and for a maintenance worker is $18.25.
Find a list of job opportunities on its website.
Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.
Jobs available include warehouse associate, marine mammal trainer, security guard, desktop support and retail sales associate.
For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.
Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].