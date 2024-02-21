10 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this March

If you’ve been feeling blue during these long cold winter months, the good news is spring is right around the corner! And it is bringing plenty of new opportunities for those seeking a change in their career.

This March, hundreds of different kinds of jobs are available around Metro Vancouver. So whether you have a background in serving or engineering, or are straight out of high school, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.

Here are 10 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now:

If you love movies and are searching for a new position, Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings with plenty of perks.

Some benefits include tuition assistance, flexible hours, and discounts on food and beverages. Some roles like the part-time cast member need little experience, while other positions (general manager) will need someone who’s worked as a manager in the restaurant industry for about four years and has an understanding of health and safety regulations. Make sure to check out the careers page.

If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, you should know that Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers for various jobs nationwide.

You could work at one of Parks Canada’s national parks, national historic sites including national historic canals, national marine conservation areas, national urban parks, or at one of its administrative offices. A major reason you’d want to apply is the agency’s considerable flexibility. Whether you’re looking for permanent, full-time work or you’re looking for something seasonal, you’re sure to find a great opportunity that fits your lifestyle. The agency has an excellent employment program for students with summer jobs, co-op work experiences, and part-time opportunities. It also looks like Parks Canada’s salaries and per-hour rates have gone up since last year. Here’s where to find a list of jobs Parks Canada is hiring for.

The grocery giant and department store has over 100 roles that are up for grabs — many of which have little to no experience required in Metro Vancouver.

Walmart jobs come with great work perks, including store discounts, physical and mental health benefits, stock purchase plans, and more.

Check out the list of jobs here

“Always dreamed about working with your favourite food and beverage brands? PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada are hiring motivated team players to make, move, and sell products from your favourite brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Bubly Sparkling Water, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles,” PepsiCo said in a release.

In BC, the company is hiring to fill roles in Delta and Vancouver.

Here’s where to find over a dozen PepsiCo job postings.

If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings right now, and some roles don’t require much experience.

There are over 50 vacant jobs posted online.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services If you’re looking for a job that’s sure to be just as rewarding as it is challenging, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is looking to fill some roles that pay well. There are several vacancies, and applications won’t close until they’re filled. According to the City of Vancouver website, as of 2022, the annual firefighter salary is $72,706 over the first six months, progressing to $103,871 at the start of your fourth year of employment. Apply to be part of the VFRS team here.

Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.

In BC, the RCMP is looking to hire administrative assistants and is taking applications until May 8.

In this role, administrative assistants will be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English.

Qualified candidates are expected to have completed two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience in providing administrative support.

The salary ranges from $50,821 to $60,130.

To learn more about this opening, check here. City of White Rock The City of White Rock is hiring and paying pretty well for various vacant positions. White Rock is an ocean-side community of 20,000 citizens. The City prides itself on being known for “sunny weather, expansive beach, historic pier, delightful restaurants, and a strong sense of community.” Jobs like park labourers pay about $29.53 to $30.17 an hour and need little work experience. In this position, you will be expected to attend to park maintenance in diverse areas. The City is also hiring roles to support the RCMP and searching to hire a firefighter.

There are dozens of job openings at McDonald’s locations across Vancouver, including part-time and full-time positions. The popular fast-food restaurant is searching for crew members, shift managers, line cooks, guest experience leaders, and maintenance staff.

McDonald’s offers staff access to education, skills-development opportunities and flexible hours. Here, you can be rewarded with discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.

The starting hourly wage for a cashier and line cook is $16.70 and for a maintenance worker is $18.25.

Find a list of job opportunities on its website.

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include warehouse associate, marine mammal trainer, security guard, desktop support and retail sales associate.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.