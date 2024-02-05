PepsiCo has several available positions, and the company will be hosting hiring fairs across Canada this month.

The company is seeking to fill hundreds of positions during its National Hiring Day.

“PepsiCo Canada is hiring more than 800 seasonal workers across the country!” stated a release. “Always dreamed about working with your favourite food and beverage brands? PepsiCo Beverages Canada and PepsiCo Foods Canada are hiring motivated team players to make, move, and sell products from your favourite brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Bubly Sparkling Water, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles.”

There are also full-time jobs available, but if you’re a student or looking for a seasonal job, you could earn as much as $15,000 this summer. Another thing to note: PepsiCo was recently named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada.

Here’s how to apply

PepsiCo is hiring for several seasonal and full-time roles, including:

Warehouse Workers (technicians and packers)

Account Merchandisers

Route Sales Representatives

AZ Delivery Drivers

General Production Workers

Interested candidates must apply online in advance of the hiring fair. If you’re qualified, you’ll receive an email with the location and times for on-site interviews — you could even receive an offer on the spot. Hiring will be “based on attitude,” and successful candidates will be trained for specific skills.

Here are the job openings at participating locations in each province:

British Columbia: Delta/Vancouver

Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton

Manitoba: Winnipeg

Ontario: Kingston, Kitchener/Cambridge, London, Mississauga, Orillia, Ottawa, Stoney Creek, Sunbury

Quebec: Granby, Montreal

The National Hiring Day for PepsiCo Foods Canada will take place on Thursday, February 15. As for PepsiCo Beverages Canada, hiring day will take place on Saturday, February 24.

Time to update that resume!