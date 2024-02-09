Walmart Canada is hiring for jobs that require little to no experience

If you’re looking to gain some work experience in Canada, Walmart has plenty of jobs to get you started.
The grocery giant and department store has over 400 locations, many with roles that are up for grabs with little to no experience required.
Not only are these positions perfect for entry-level experience, but Walmart jobs also come with great work perks, including store discounts, physical and mental health benefits, stock purchase plans, and more.
Touch up your resume and check out the Walmart jobs below!
Self Checkout Attendant
Where: St. Catharines, ON
Experience: None, just need to be 18 years of age or older with completed required training to handle alcohol products
Description: A Self-Checkout Attendant assists customers in the processing of transactions through the self-service area(s) and provides exceptional customer service to ensure a positive shopping experience and drive customer loyalty.
Temporary Set-up
Where: Calgary
Experience: None, just 16 or older
Description: A Temporary Set-up Associate is typically an associate who has transferred from another store or department to assist with the establishment of a special Store Layout.
Stock Unloader Associate
Where: Riviere-Du-Loup, QC
Experience: None, just 16 years of age or older
Description: A Stock Unloader Associate provides support with unloading trailers, processing merchandise, and moving pallets to the store floor while maintaining a safe and clean environment and providing exemplary customer service.
General Merchandise Associate
Where: Surrey, BC
Experience: None
Description: A General Merchandise Associate provides exemplary customer service by adhering to the basic beliefs and values of Walmart, maintains and zones the general merchandise area, and assists with stocking and the sale of goods.
Overnight Merchandising Store Associate
Where: Vancouver
Experience: None, just 18 years of age or older
Description: This overnight position finds workers stocking and merchandising the store in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner.
Overnight Temporary Set-up
Where: Edmonton
Experience: None, just 18 or older
Description: A Temporary Set-up Associate is typically an associate who has transferred from another store or department to assist with the establishment of a special store layout.