Non-stop flights between Vancouver and Delhi, India, are set to ramp by the end of the month.

Air India, which is currently the only carrier offering flights between India and Vancouver, announced that the expansion would start at the end of the month.

Currently, only three flights between YVR and DEL are available a week, but will soon be offered every single day starting August 31.

The company says it was able to make the change due to the return of the Boeing 777-300 ER to its fleet which was grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The widebody aircraft has a total of 342 seats, including first, business, and economy class, and is able to handle the nearly 15-hour long-haul flight.

It comes as travel rebounds following years of pandemic disruptions and airlines continue to say overwhelming demand.

“This increase in our frequency between Delhi and Vancouver is very welcome for many reasons. It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India’s fleet and international network,” said Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson.

The full DEL-YVR schedule is as follows:

Flight AI 185 – departs New Delhi at 5:15 AM, arrives in Vancouver at 7:15 AM

Flight AI 186 – departs Vancouver at 10:15 AM, arrives in New Delhi at 1:15 PM +1

“We are pleased to mark this significant milestone, and the team at Air India is hard at work to enable more expansion in the near future,” he added.

Air India also plans to expand flights between India and the US, offering more long-haul flights.

After suspending direct flights to Delhi in April of this year, Air Canada will also be resuming flights between Delhi and Vancouver this fall.