You can fly from Vancouver to Malaysia this fall for only $756 roundtrip

Are you looking for a way to escape Raincouver this fall?

Roundtrip flights to Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur are looking relatively cheap in November, with roundtrip tickets available for just $756.

The flights are offered via Singapore Airlines and involve one layover in the carrier’s namesake city. Interestingly, the flights to Kuala Lumpur are cheaper than other direct flights to Singapore available on Google Flights, which are going for about $950.

To find the Kuala Lumpur price, search Google Flights for dates with $756 in November and early December.

Kuala Lumpur averages a temperature of 32°C in November and about 100 millimetres less rain throughout the month than Vancouver.