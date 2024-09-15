11 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: Sep 16 to 22

Looking for something to do this week? Look no further than this list featuring some of the tastiest food events happening in and around the city.

From a Netflix show-inspired dinner and cooking class to an experimental sound dinner, here are some can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver.

One-time-only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PICAchef (@picachef)

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.

“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.

Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner

When: September 19

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person

Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class

When: September 21

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $195 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chambar Restaurant (@chambar_restaurant)

This immersive dining experience merges sound, nature, and cuisine in an innovative format. Edo Van Breemen, co-founder of Lobe, recorded the ambient sounds of Howe Sound alongside Chef Nico Schuermans’ process of foraging, harvesting seafood, and cooking over an open fire. The result is an extra-sensory five-course dinner that bridges the culinary and auditory arts with dishes inspired by the chef’s journey, offering guests an extraordinary communal dining experience that engages multiple senses.

When: September 16 and 17

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $135 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LesDamesBC (@lesdamesbc)

Dames Dine Around is a one-night-only fundraising celebration hosted by various restaurants and culinary venues across British Columbia. 100% of all proceeds go to Les Dames d’Escoffier, BC Chapter scholarship and outreach programs, which include Chefs in the Classroom and Growing Chefs.

Each dining experience will include a specially created multiple-course menu by each host, beverages by BC Top Wineries and Cideries, and the opportunity to meet and chat with the chefs and restaurateurs.

When: September 17

Where: Various restaurants across BC

Cost: $100–$150 depending on restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Vancouver Zoo (@greatervancouverzoo)

Prepare for Brew at the Zoo, the first-ever 19+ night at the zoo featuring some exciting local breweries on September 21. Guests can expect plenty of craft beer samples from local breweries, live music, food trucks, and giveaways, all while hanging out with the animals.

When: September 21

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Greater Vancouver Zoo — 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove

Cost: General admission $60, members price $54

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINTON RAMEN (@kintonramen)

Kinton Ramen is celebrating its first anniversary at its Surrey location. To commemorate the location, it will offer all signature ramen bowls for just $9.99. This includes all its popular signature ramen varieties featuring pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options in Original, iso, Shoyu, and Spicy broths.

When: September 22

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: 13639 George Junction, Surrey

Gringo is celebrating some delicious national days. On September 16, Gringo will be offering a special Guac Chippy Dippy for $7 for National Guacamole Day. Then, on September 25, it will sell all of its quesadillas for just $10, with the Austin Dilla available for $12, all for National Quesadilla Day.

When: September 16 and 25

Where:

27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

100 2nd Street E, North Vancouver

Recurring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Fairview (@cadillac_fairview)

Cadillac Fairview is launching a new initiative called Stress Less Lunch, which will offer Vancouver’s downtown community free lunch from different popular food trucks.

Participating vendors include Disco Cheetah, Chicken Wrap, Rao’s Burger Shack, Mo’s Hot Dogs, and Sauzzy Thai.

When: Every Wednesday in September

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (@fairmontvan)

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Abby: Fall Food Festival (@tasteofabby)

The festival will begin with a night market on September 13 at Jubilee Park. Various food trucks will be present alongside restaurants, farmers, chefs, and winery, brewery, and cidery owners. The evening will end with the Food and Farm Excellence Award.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city.

When: September 13 to 22, 2024

Where: All around Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

During the month of September, the market is offering a Summer Happy Hour with 48 different food and drink items priced at $9.99 or less. Also, from September 13 to October 14, the market holds its Dragon Lantern Festival.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @junctionpublicmarket

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok