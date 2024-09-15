11 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: Sep 16 to 22
Looking for something to do this week? Look no further than this list featuring some of the tastiest food events happening in and around the city.
From a Netflix show-inspired dinner and cooking class to an experimental sound dinner, here are some can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver.
One-time-only
Emily in Paris Dinner and Cooking Class
The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.
“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.
Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner
When: September 19
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver
Cost: $139 per person
Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class
When: September 21
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver
Cost: $195 per person
Chambar x Lobe Experimental Sound Dinner
This immersive dining experience merges sound, nature, and cuisine in an innovative format. Edo Van Breemen, co-founder of Lobe, recorded the ambient sounds of Howe Sound alongside Chef Nico Schuermans’ process of foraging, harvesting seafood, and cooking over an open fire. The result is an extra-sensory five-course dinner that bridges the culinary and auditory arts with dishes inspired by the chef’s journey, offering guests an extraordinary communal dining experience that engages multiple senses.
When: September 16 and 17
Time: 7 pm
Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Cost: $135 per person
Dames Dine Around
Dames Dine Around is a one-night-only fundraising celebration hosted by various restaurants and culinary venues across British Columbia. 100% of all proceeds go to Les Dames d’Escoffier, BC Chapter scholarship and outreach programs, which include Chefs in the Classroom and Growing Chefs.
Each dining experience will include a specially created multiple-course menu by each host, beverages by BC Top Wineries and Cideries, and the opportunity to meet and chat with the chefs and restaurateurs.
When: September 17
Where: Various restaurants across BC
Cost: $100–$150 depending on restaurant
Brew at the Zoo
Prepare for Brew at the Zoo, the first-ever 19+ night at the zoo featuring some exciting local breweries on September 21. Guests can expect plenty of craft beer samples from local breweries, live music, food trucks, and giveaways, all while hanging out with the animals.
When: September 21
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Greater Vancouver Zoo — 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove
Cost: General admission $60, members price $54
Kinton Ramen Surrey $9.99 bowls
Kinton Ramen is celebrating its first anniversary at its Surrey location. To commemorate the location, it will offer all signature ramen bowls for just $9.99. This includes all its popular signature ramen varieties featuring pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options in Original, iso, Shoyu, and Spicy broths.
When: September 22
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: 13639 George Junction, Surrey
Gringo National Guacamole Day and Quesadilla Day
Gringo is celebrating some delicious national days. On September 16, Gringo will be offering a special Guac Chippy Dippy for $7 for National Guacamole Day. Then, on September 25, it will sell all of its quesadillas for just $10, with the Austin Dilla available for $12, all for National Quesadilla Day.
When: September 16 and 25
Where:
27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver
1074 Davie Street, Vancouver
100 2nd Street E, North Vancouver
Recurring
Cadillac Fairview Stress Less Lunch
Cadillac Fairview is launching a new initiative called Stress Less Lunch, which will offer Vancouver’s downtown community free lunch from different popular food trucks.
Participating vendors include Disco Cheetah, Chicken Wrap, Rao’s Burger Shack, Mo’s Hot Dogs, and Sauzzy Thai.
When: Every Wednesday in September
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8
Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child
Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival 2024
The festival will begin with a night market on September 13 at Jubilee Park. Various food trucks will be present alongside restaurants, farmers, chefs, and winery, brewery, and cidery owners. The evening will end with the Food and Farm Excellence Award.
From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city.
When: September 13 to 22, 2024
Where: All around Abbotsford
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai
