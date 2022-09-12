Somehow it’s already mid-September, but the cozy fall feelings are just getting started.

One of our favourite things about this season? All the fantastic food and drink events to check out.

From a Fraser Valley block party to a drag brunch, this week is shaping up to be a fun and tasty one.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from September 12 to 18.

One-time only events

Head out to the Fraser Valley for Abbotsford’s food truck fest, also hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals. This edition will also feature amusement rides.

When: September 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 17 from 11 to 9 pm; September 18 from 11 to 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Negroni Week 2022 — Vancouver

If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is here. This year, the event starts on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.

There are 35 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week – significantly more than last year’s 14 – meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in the city.

When: September 12 to 18, 2022

Where: Participating venues around Vancouver

Whistler Village Beer Festival 2022 The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 13 to 18 for a massive celebration of everything craft beer and ciders. The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 will showcase 60 BC breweries and cideries, food vendors, and games. The weekend extravaganza will also include great concerts you won’t want to miss. There will be over 120 variations of beer and cider to discover during the main event. Each brewery will bring along two of their best brews for attendees to sample, and the top three makers along with a people’s choice selection will win draught contracts with venues throughout Whistler. When: September 13 to 18, 2022. Main Event on September 17 and 18

Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Drag Brunch at R&B Brewing

Head to this Mount Pleasant brewery on Sunday, September 18 for a drag brunch hosted by The Established, Shanda Leer. From 11 am to 2 pm, you’ll be able to enjoy both brunch, beer, and entertainment from some awesome local drag performers.

When: Sunday, September 18 from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: R&B Ale & Pizza House, 1-54 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.23 online

Recurring events Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day. That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford). The ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages. From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18. September 18 also marks an awards event. The first Taste of Abby Food & Farm Awards aims to “recognize Abbotsford’s best culinary talents and agricultural producers.” When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Where: All around Abbotsford Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance. When: September 1 to 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho, 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai and Hanna McLean

