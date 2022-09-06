Interactive and immersive dining experiences have been making their mark in Vancouver over the last few years – a Beauty and the Beast cocktail pop-ups and mini golf-themed bars being just a couple of examples.

Now, a unique experience will be coming to Vancouver this winter, and its main draw is Karen-level rudeness.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes the Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen’s Diner (@karensdinerofficial)

Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” Karen’s Diner will have guests not only enjoy some good food and drink alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.

The pop-up experience is already operating in several Australian cities, with plans to open locations in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as a handful of other North American cities.

Bookings will be required for the Vancouver dining experience, with groups of up to four at each table.

You can book now to be added to the event’s second release waitlist to get a spot once Karen’s Diner opens up; the pop-up will be running at a secret Vancouver location until May 31, 2023.

Also, anyone who is actually named Karen (with the ID to prove it) will get a free drink.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

When: until May 31, 2023

Where: Secret location in Vancouver

Tickets: From $15