12 best Vancouver food events to check out in September

September means it’s finally fall, and while that means the weather is cooling down (finally), this city’s food events are not.

September is packed with tasty festivals, parties, and specials you should definitely check out.

From a collab with Tacofino to a winery run to community food truck festivals, there’s no shortage of events happening every week this month.

Here are our top choices for food events to hit up in the city this month.

One-time-only events

Vegan Farm to Table Dinner at Burdock & Co.

This “Barley Moon”-themed dinner is hosted by Maest Food at Mount Pleasant’s Burdock & Co. and will feature a six-course tasting menu including a first glass of wine. Vegetables from local farms will be used to create the dishes, which may include a smoked celariac ravioli, cardamom waffles, and a 12-hour squash pave (the exact menu will depend on availability).

When: September 5 at 5:30 pm or 8 pm

Where: Burdock & Co., 2702 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $120

Half Corked Marathon

The annual fun run takes place on the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos, in tandem with other highlights from the weekend like the Primavera Dinner and the Party at the Finish Line. Historically, in order to register for the marathon hopeful participants have had to enter a lottery system for a chance to purchase tickets, but this year a limited number of tickets were available to purchase online. If you didn’t manage to snag a ticket, you can still grab a Party at the Finish Line ticket.

When: Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10

Where: Oliver, Osoyoos Wine Country

Tickets: From $25

Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock

A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically-raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance.

When: September 1 to 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho, 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

The folks who bring us the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals all summer long already have a lineup of events slated to go down in the fall.

The featured trucks will depend on the location and the weekend, but you can expect to see vendors like Munchu Picchu, Kona Ice, Dos Amigos, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, and Little oOties mini donuts.

When: September 2 from 3 pm to 10 pm; September 3 from 12 to 10 pm; September 4 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals, this Coquitlam edition will feature a rotating roster of food trucks, live music, and an artisan marketplace. There will also be a beer garden.

When: September 9 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 10 from 11 to 8 pm; September 11 from 11 to 7 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Head out to the Fraser Valley for Abbotsford’s food truck fest, also hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals. This edition will also feature amusement rides.

When: September 16 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 17 from 11 to 9 pm; September 18 from 11 to 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Exhibition Park, 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Arriving in Abbotsford on September 4, the Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer – a pairing that feels like a more grown-up version of the swill-fueled punk of the ’80s.

Presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions and F7 Entertainment, the world-famous festival at Abbotsford’s Tradex is going to shake things up on labour day weekend with a stacked line-up of OG punk bands and more than thirty local craft breweries.

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

When: Sunday, September 4 at 12 pm

Price: Starting at $97.22

Recurring events

Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day. That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford). The ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages. From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18.

September 18 also marks an awards event, the first Taste of Abby Food & Farm Awards aims to “recognize Abbotsford’s best culinary talents and agricultural producers.”

When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Where: All around Abbotsford

Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called “The Patio,” a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square – 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), and 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market continues through the fall with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver