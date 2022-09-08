Negroni Week 2022: All 35 places to celebrate in Vancouver
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
This year, the event starts on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of the sales of Negroni cocktails to charities. Negroni Week was first launched in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine and has since raised over $3 million for worthy causes.
There are 35 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week – significantly more than last year’s 14 – meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in the city.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Vancouver Negroni Week 2022:
- Sing Sing
- The Acorn Restaurant
- Bartholomew
- The Stock Room
- Homer St. Cafe and Bar
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- Giovane Caffé (both Georgia St. and Cordova St.)
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food
- Fable Diner and Bar
- Cinema Public House
- The Chickadee Room
- Maxine’s Cafe & Bar
- The Magnet
- The Ballyhoo Public House
- Di Beppe Restaurant
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Clough Club
- Notch8 Restaurant and Bar
- The Lamplighter Public House
- Pourhouse Restaurant
- Fable Kitchen
- Bimini’s Beer Hall
- The Butcher and Bullock
- Ask for Luigi
- Brass Fish Kitchen and Tavern
- Mott 32 Vancouver
- Bacaro
- Tableau Bar Bistro
- The Three Brits Public House
- Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café
- Pepino’s Spaghetti House
- Via Tevere Pizzeria
- Copperpenny Distilling Co.
- Farina a Legna
Negroni Week 2022 — Vancouver
When: September 12 to 18, 2022
Where: Participating venues around Vancouver