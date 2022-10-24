12 Vancouver food events happening this week: October 24 to 30

It’s the last week of October, which also means it’s officially Halloween week.

This means that this week, Vancouver will see plenty of parties and spooky-themed foodie events leading up to Halloween itself.

From Carnaval-themed Halloween parties to latte art competitions to Dia de los Muertos dinners, this week is packed with exciting food and drink events.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from October 24 to 30.

One-time only events

2022 Tri-Cities Latte Art Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C Market Coffee (@cmarket_coffee)

A big latte art competition is coming to Port Coquitlam this week, hosted by local cafe C Market Coffee. Spectators can head to the cafe to watch talented baristas from all over the Lower Mainland compete for the title of the best in latte art. There will also be food, drink, and a raffle for some awesome prizes to be won.

When: October 27 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: C Market Coffee — 820 Village Drive #110, Port Coquitlam

Tickets: From $11.62

Fanny Bay X Copperpenny Distilling Gin and Seafood Dinner

This is the first of three planned pairing dinners for the fall season at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar. Pairing craft cocktails made with Coppypenny’s award-winning gin with six courses – including scallop crudo with a martini and gochujang grilled octopus with a Caesar – this dinner is a must for Vancouver’s seafood lovers.

When: October 26 at 7 pm

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market — 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $199.25

Dia de los Muertos Dinner at Ophelia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ophelia Mexican Kitchen (@opheliavancouver)

This Thursday, one of Vancouver’s premier Mexican restaurants will be hosting a multi-course dinner in honour of the annual Day of the Dead holiday. The restaurant space will be transformed with “flickering candles and vibrant decorations” and a soundtrack of Mexican folk music – even staff will be transformed to fit the theme, with traditional calavera (skull) face makeup. Dinner will start at 6:30, with the first course being served at 7 pm. Diners are encouraged to dress for the theme!

When: October 27 at 6:30 pm

Where: Ophelia — 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Reservations: Made via email here

Good Co. Bars Carnevil Halloween Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Co. Bars (@goodcobars)

Still not sure what your Halloween plans are? Good Co. Bars (formerly Colony Bars) is hosting a Carnaval-themed Halloween party at its Granville Street location for two nights this weekend. Guests will also be entered for a chance to win a flight for two to New Orleans in 2023, and all you have to do to win is have the best costume.

When: October 28 and 29 from 8 pm until late

Where: Good Co. Bar — 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Pinot & Popcorn at Lulu Island Winery

Pinot & Popcorn is a movie night series that invites guests to enjoy a classic movie, a glass of wine, and some movie-perfect snacks, with rotating films showing throughout the month. Each ticket includes admission, a 3 oz glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and popcorn. There will also be sweet and savoury “charBOOterie” boxes for sale, featuring Halloween-inspired snacks and treats. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring their own blanket or chair for maximum coziness.

When: October 28 (Casper) and October 29 (Hocus Pocus 2)

Where: Lulu Island Winery — 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: From $15

Recurring events Alba Truffle Dinner at Acquafarina View this post on Instagram A post shared by acquafarina (@acquafarinavan) The fleeting, culinary elite white Alba truffle season is upon us, and to mark the occasion Vancouver Italian restaurant Acquafarina is hosting a limited dining series featuring the fungi. The exclusive chef tasting menu will feature seven dishes using the Alba truffle, including bison ravioli with shaved truffle. Quantities are very limited per evening, and dinners must be booked in advance. When: Until November 12

Where: Acquafarina — 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $350 per person Dark Manor Pop-Up at Sons of Vancouver Distillery Dark Manor Inn was an immersive haunted-house-themed bar on Fraser Street that made you feel like the main character in a Halloween movie. Though the concept was tragically short-lived, like a Victorian ghost, it’s coming back to haunt us once again. This year, the Sons of Vancouver Distillery pop-up will have a new, themed menu. Order the aesthetically pleasing Hocus Pocus cocktail or Lester’s favourite, “Death by Daq.” Plus, drinks will come with a memorable, take-home Dark Manor Inn swizzle stick. There are no reservations, so it’s first come, first served. But this year, there’s more indoor seating plus a haunted patio. When: Haunted Bar runs until October 30

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver The Black Lagoon pop-up at The Butcher and Bullock Scary pop-up bar The Black Lagoon will be haunting nine cities across North America this October, and Vancouver is one of three Canadian cities getting terrorized. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” really resonated with patrons. The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there though, we’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips served in custom glassware to fit the occasion. The Black Lagoon will debut in October and run through Halloween. The Vancouver event will take place at The Butcher and Bullock’s downtown location. When: Until October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock — 911 W Pender Street, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Cabaret Bijou Cabaret Bijou will combine the pizzazz and sass of a cabaret-style show with a gourmet dining experience, with its inspiration drawing heavily from the traditions of vaudeville, cirque, and dinner-cabaret dining experiences of yore. Taking place at Vanier Park, organizers have erected a venue special for this event: the Mirror Palace, modelled after turn-of-the-century art deco jewellery boxes. As for the food, the dinner concept comes to us from Executive Chef Sean Reeve, whose Vancouver restaurants The Mackenzie Room, Collective Goods, and Say Mercy! will serve as inspiration for the gourmet four-course offerings. When: October 22, 2022, until March 5, 2023

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Instagram H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: October 30 through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series Tacofino’s popular brewery dinner series is returning for another stretch of delicious events, and this week is the first. On Thursday, October 27, Chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack will be heading to The Parkside Brewery, where they will create five-course menus complete with beer and cocktail pairings for attendees. Folks can also expect live entertainment at these celebrations When: October 2022 to April 2023

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

