Coffee lovers, prepare yourselves for a serious increase in your caffeine intake this winter: a huge coffee competition is happening right here in Vancouver.

The World AeroPress Championship is an annual multi-round, elimination tournament that pits top coffee makers from around the world against each other — all centred around the AeroPress coffee-making technique.

The AeroPress is a plastic, plunger-style coffee maker known for the smooth cup of coffee it produces.

After battling for the title of champion in their own home countries, 60 competitors will converge in Vancouver for a three-day competition, at the end of which one World AeroPress Champion will be named.

Taking place from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3 at North Vancouver’s The Pipe Shop Venue, the competition is an exciting event for both competitors and spectators alike, with different aspects of the competition happening each day.

Those who are not competing but are interested in coffee-making culture will also be able to have an immersive experience, with coffee workshops, keynote speeches, and panel discussions from coffee experts taking place on the first day of the event.

During the main competition (which will happen on day two), contestants will have five minutes to brew a cup of coffee which will then be presented to a panel of judges. The judges will blind taste test all of the coffees – with three competitors per round – and then point to the one they find “the tastiest.”

In each round, the coffee maker with the best cup will move on to the next, until only one remains.

During the competition itself, spectators will be able to taste coffee prepared by some of the world’s top brewers, as well as grab snacks from an espresso bar, beverages from a licensed bar, and eats from some of the city’s top food trucks.

There will also be limited-edition merch and coffee gear available for sale at the event.

The third day of the competition, on December 3, will have the World AeroPress Champion “takeover” at some participating cafés around the city, where they will use their winning skills from the day before to brew coffee for café patrons.

To cap off the three-day event, an official closing-out party will invite the champion, as well as guests of honour, VIPS, and some lucky ticketholders, to partake in an exclusive happy hour party with food and drink.

This is the very first time in the coffee competition’s 14-year history that it has come to Canada, and this “epic coffee party” is bound to be a fun event for all involved.

Ticket prices vary, depending on the type of access.

When: Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: From $50