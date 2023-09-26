9 can't-miss Vancouver food events to check out in October

The season of spooky-themed pop-up bars, harvest festivals, and all things fall has finally arrived, and Vancouver is taking note.

This month, you’ll find everything from a Chowder Chowdown to an apple festival to a vegan night market, so you might as well start marking those calendars now.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this October.

One-time only events

The Chowder Chowdown is finally set to return this year after a two-year hiatus, taking place on October 12.

Hosted by Ocean Wise, the event will feature twelve accomplished chefs who will be competing for the title of the 2023 Chowder Champion. Each chef will be creating a unique, ocean-friendly chowder using Ocean Wise Recommended seafood, all of which attendees will have the chance to try. Each ticket to the event includes access to all twelve chowder stations, in addition to complimentary beverages from local craft beer, wine, and spirit producers. Tickets are $75 per person and are available now.

When: October 12 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person

2023 UBC Apple Festival If you’re a fan of the Fuji, gaga over Royal Gala, or a lover of the Pink Lady, we have the perfect fall event you need to put into your calendar. The 2023 UBC Apple Festival is happening at the UBC Botanical Garden on October 14 and 15, and there’s something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy. Entering its 32nd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties. There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite. When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for early bird admission; purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, October 2. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult. Tacofino Brewery Series — Phillips Brewing Tacofino’s Brewery series is back! The much-loved concept’s chefs, Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack, have partnered with local breweries to create a five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings. When: Thursday, October 26

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets:$75.88 per person

Recurring events Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 Brewing East Vancouver brewery Parallel 49 has officially brought back its much-loved Oktoberfest celebration this fall. Running from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, October 8, Parallel 49’s impressive 120-seat beer garden has been transformed into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten, with tasty German treats, live entertainment, and more. In addition to Parallel 49’s regular beer lineup, the brewery will have four feature Oktoberfest beers: a German Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier, and Festbier. These will also be served in classic dimpled beer steins, adding to the Oktoberfest vibes. When: September 16 to October 8

Where: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver The Black Lagoon The Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated, scary, cool pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has finally shared its Vancouver dates for this year. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” resonated with patrons. The Vancouver event will debut on Monday, October 2 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-size coffins. When: Monday, October 2 to Monday, October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has once again been cooking up a new picture-perfect service for guests to enjoy this season: Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea. Starting September 14, folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy autumn season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich. You can book a reservation for this service from September 14 through November 19. Seatings are held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. When: September 14 through November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person The Vegan Night Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Using business as a force for good. (@theveganmarket.ca) One of Vancouver’s most exciting night markets is back this fall for two installments: one in October and one in December. On October 19 at the Waldorf Hotel, the Vegan Night Market will be setting up once again with all vegan eats, treats, and other goods from local vendors. When: October 19 and December 7

Where: The Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E Hastings Street, Vancouver Richmond Night Market North America’s largest night market kicked off in late April and will continue until October. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks. When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond