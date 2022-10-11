6 Vancouver food events happening this week: October 11 to 16

October is the best month for cozy fall activities and spooky parties, which means it’s also usually packed with plenty of great food and drink events.

There’s something about the chill in the air and the crunchy, orange leaves under our feet that makes us more hungry than ever.

This coming week, there’s a flannel long-table dinner, a Halloween movie night and wine series, and an apple festival – it doesn’t get much more festive than that.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from October 11 to 16.

One-time only events

If you’re a fan of the Fuji, gaga over Royal Gala, or lover of the Pink Lady, we have the perfect fall event you need to put into your calendar. Entering its 31st year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties. There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 15 and 16, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $7 for early bird admission, purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until September 21, and children who are seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

Dinner en Flannel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Yale Brewing (@oldyalebrewing)

Chilliwack’s Old Yale Brewing is hosting a long-table dinner series this coming weekend, but instead of having diners wear all white, this affair will be decidedly more Fraser Valley-friendly. The Dinner en Flannel event is a five-course dinner with beer pairings and live music – and yes, flannel attire is encouraged. Tickets are limited.

When: Sunday, October 16 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: Old Yale Brewing, 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $100 per person

Pinot & Popcorn at Lulu Island Winery

Premiering this week is a fun event series at Richmond’s Lulu Island Winery. Pinot & Popcorn is a movie night series that invites guests to enjoy a classic movie, a glass of wine, and some movie-perfect snacks, with rotating films showing through the month. Each ticket includes admission, a 3-ounce glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and popcorn. There will also be sweet and savoury “charBOOterie” boxes for sale, featuring Halloween-inspired snacks and treats. Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring their own blanket or chair for maximum coziness.

When: Friday, October 14 at 6:30 pm (Hocus Pocus); Saturday, October 15 at 6:30 pm (Scooby-Doo)

Where: Lulu Island Winery, 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: From $15

Recurring events Dark Manor Pop-Up at Sons of Vancouver Distillery Dark Manor Inn was an immersive haunted-house-themed bar on Fraser Street that made you feel like the main character in a Halloween movie. Though the concept was tragically short-lived, like a Victorian ghost, it’s coming back to haunt us once again. This year, the Sons of Vancouver Distillery pop-up will have a new, themed menu. Order the aesthetically pleasing “Hocus Pocus” cocktail or Lester’s favourite, “Death by Daq.” Plus, drinks will come with a memorable, take-home Dark Manor Inn swizzle stick. There are no reservations, so it’s first come, first served. But this year, there’s more indoor seating plus a haunted patio. When: Haunted Bar runs until October 30

Time: Wednesday to Sunday 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver The Black Lagoon pop-up at The Butcher and Bullock Scary pop-up bar The Black Lagoon will be haunting nine cities across North America this October, and Vancouver is one of three Canadian cities getting terrorized. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” really resonated with patrons. The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there though, we’re told the beverage program at the pop-up will feature blood red, dark black, and orange sips served in custom glassware to fit the occasion. The Black Lagoon will debut in October and run through Halloween. The Vancouver event will take place at The Butcher and Bullock’s downtown location. When: October 11 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock — 911 W Pender Street, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

