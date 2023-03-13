7 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 13 to 19

It’s not quite feeling like spring yet (especially with those lingering piles of snow around the city to remind us), but we’re getting closer!

This also means that spring-y food events are starting to pop up, which is something we can definitely get behind.

From a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea to Vancouver Cocktail Week, there are plenty of events to check out in and around the city this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from March 13 to 19.

One-Time Events

The BC Beer & Beverage Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, takes place on Friday, March 17 at the TRADEX. With over 50 local craft breweries, cideries, and wineries from throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with. General admission for the event includes sampling tokens, a souvenir cup, and all the concerts. VIP admission is also available and tickets are on sale now.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

Blaze Pizza Pi Day

The fast-casual pizza chain will offer Blaze Rewards members in Canada the opportunity to buy any Blaze 11″ pizza and get a second one for just $3.14, only on Pi Day on March 14. This offer can be accessed when you download the Blaze Pizza app and sign up for a Blaze Rewards account.



When: March 14

Where: Blaze Pizza locations

Recurring Events

Downlow Burgers Chopped Cheese Pop-Up

Much-loved handheld destination Downlow Burgers inside The American is officially bringing a Chopped Cheese pop-up to Vancouver. For those not familiar, Chopped Cheese (or chop cheese) refers to a popular kind of sandwich typically found in NYC bodegas.

Downlow Burgers’ Chopped Cheese pop-up will be taking place on the second Monday of each month. It all kicks off on March 13 at 5 pm. Folks who head to The American (926 Main Street) to check this new pop-up out can expect a menu of several Chopped Cheese offerings.

When: Second Monday of every month at 5 pm; Starting March 13 at 5 pm

Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

It’s nearly spring, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Book online

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival kicks off on March 3 this year, running until March 19, and will include dining establishments in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Participating restaurants will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 3 to 19

Where: Various locations

Fittingly started on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations. The festival is organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website.

When: Until March 14

Where: Various locations