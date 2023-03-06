Much-loved handheld destination, Downlow Burgers inside The American, is officially bringing a Chopped Cheese pop-up to Vancouver.

For those not familiar, Chopped Cheese (or chop cheese) refers to a popular kind of sandwich typically found in NYC bodegas.

A classic Chopped Cheese features a cooked/charred burger patty chopped up with spices and vegetables. Slices of cheese are melted on top of that, and then typically, it’s all placed inside a hoagie bun.

“We absolutely love all things American fast food culture-related and the Chopped Cheese is definitely up there, and we thought it would be fun to make our own version of the sandwich with a once-a-month pop-up,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen.

“Together with our long-time manager, Markus Thibeau, we’ve created several Chopped Cheese options, including a veggie and chicken version. It’s definitely fun chopping it all up on our flat top until you get a bit of that char. The flavours are incredible together!”

Downlow Burgers’ Chopped Cheese pop-up will be taking place on the second Monday of each month. It all kicks off on March 13 at 5 pm.

Folks who head to The American (926 Main Street) to check this new pop-up out can expect a menu of several Chopped Cheese offerings.

Guests can enjoy a half sandwich for $12 or a full foot-long seeded sub bun sando for $22.

Here’s a peek at the menu before the launch:

The DL Way – chopped beef patty, DL medium spice, American cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, shredduce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup on a foot-long seeded bun

– chopped beef patty, DL medium spice, American cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, shredduce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup on a foot-long seeded bun The Americana Way – chopped beef patty, American cheese, onions, shredduce, and pickles on a foot-long seeded bun

– chopped beef patty, American cheese, onions, shredduce, and pickles on a foot-long seeded bun The Chicken Way – crispy fried chicken tenders, queso, shredduce, pickled reds, mayo, ketchup, tomato on a foot-long seeded bun

– crispy fried chicken tenders, queso, shredduce, pickled reds, mayo, ketchup, tomato on a foot-long seeded bun The Plant Way – crispy fried chick’n tenders, SinQueso vegan cheese sauce, shredduce, pickled reds, Vegannaisse, ketchup, and tomato on a foot-long seeded bun

In addition to those, Dished is told there will be specials added to the menu each month, including The Fuego Way with DL hot spice and jalapeno peppers.

When it comes to sides, Downlow staples like tots, chicken wings, falafel, and nachos will be up for order.

“We’re so excited to explore all of the different ways a Chopped Cheese can be put together, and look forward to slinging even more unique flavours in the months to come,” adds Stephen.

Downlow Burgers Chopped Cheese Pop-Up

When: Second Monday of every month at 5 pm; Starting March 13 at 5 pm

Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver