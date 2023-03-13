One of Vancouver’s most high-profile chefs, Rob Feenie, is on the move.

This time, the celebrated local culinary figure is heading to the members-only Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam.

The private golf club will welcome Feenie to the helm of the kitchen after a multi-month renovation in that space.

Feenie officially joins the team as culinary director and chef-in-residence. His new menu is expected to launch in late April.

“Our new F&B program has been in the works for some time, and one of my primary goals was to bolster the Club’s culinary repertoire, and Rob is certainly one of the best,” says Brad Pinnell, general manager, Vancouver Golf Club.

“We are thrilled to have him join the team and look forward to having him create delicious dining experiences for our members.”

Feenie just wrapped a successful winter residency at Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa’s Bacchus restaurant.

The chef is well-known for opening his award-winning restaurant Lumière in 1995 as well as his long tenure at Cactus Club.

“I’m an avid golfer, and it is not every day you get to create a whole new identity from the ground up, which is exactly what we are doing,” says Feenie.

“I look forward to working with the whole team and taste-testing a variety of dishes.”