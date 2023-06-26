6 Vancouver food events happening this week: June 26 to July 2

As we bid adieu to June, we also look forward to plenty of fantastic July food events, which kick off next weekend.

From the summer’s best night markets to pop-up bars to free cotton candy, here are the highlights for food events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Events

French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy Pop-up

French’s, the brand known for its previous foray into strange treats (like its infamous Ketchup Ice Pop of summer 2022), will be releasing a limited-edition French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy for summer 2023. Made in collaboration with the small Canadian confectionery company Treats For Us, the cotton candy will feature a “savoury ketchup flavour balanced with sweetness.”

When: June 27 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: 609 Granville Street, Vancouver

Recurring Events

Starting June 1, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, will host a handful of featured chefs throughout the season. Chefs will create a summer dish that will be available for four days on the Pac Rim Patio, and a portion of the proceeds from each featured item purchased will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

When: Anh & Chi — Chef Lý Nguyen and Chef Vincent Nguyen: Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver