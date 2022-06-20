FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Ketchup Popsicle: French's to release limited-edition treat in Canada

Hanna McLean
Jun 20 2022, 4:37 pm
Courtesy French's Ketchup

If you were excited about the KD Soft Serve coming to the Calgary Stampede this year then chances are you’ll love this. A limited-edition Ketchup Popsicle is launching in parts of Canada.

It’s been coined the “Frenchsicle” and it’s made from 100% Canadian tomatoes.

Why was this even concocted in the first place, you might be wondering? French’s and its popsicle collaborator, Happy Pops, say it’s simply because Canadians love their ketchup.

“This year we’re bringing the fun back to summer with the Frenchsicle,” said Trevor Squires, country manager for McCormick & Company, Canada.

“It’s exciting to celebrate local food and flavour; from the roots of the Frenchsicle, made with 100% Canadian tomatoes, to our Happy Pops partnership.”

Ketchup Popsicle

Courtesy French’s Ketchup

French’s Ketchup will be popping up to hand out Frenchsicles for FREE at the following locations in Canada this week.

  • 609 Granville StreetVancouver, BC: June 22 – 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • 15 York Street (Maple Leaf Square), Toronto, ON: June 23 – 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 12 W Park Lane, Leamington, ONJune 24 – 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Be sure to mark your calendars and get in on this interesting treat!

Hanna McLean
