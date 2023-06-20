French's Ketchup Cotton Candy launching at Vancouver Pop-Up

Think you have a taste for weird food combinations? One Canadian brand is set to debut a very strange treat later this month: ketchup-flavoured cotton candy.

French’s, the brand known for its previous foray into strange treats (like its infamous Ketchup Ice Pop of summer 2022), will be releasing a limited-edition French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy for summer 2023.

Made in collaboration with the small Canadian confectionery company Treats For Us, the cotton candy will feature a “savoury ketchup flavour balanced with sweetness.” The wild treat is actually made with French’s Ketchup, which itself is made with 100% Canadian tomatoes.

The French’s brand will be popping up in various locations around Canada to hand out the treat on both June 27 and 28, including in Vancouver.

You’ll find it in Vancouver on the 27th, in Toronto at Maple Leaf Square on the 27th, and in Leamington, Ontario, on the 28th.

Not only does the cotton candy concoction aim to recreate the nostalgia of the summer carnival, but with each tub given away, the equivalent of two meals will be donated to Food Banks Canada.

Think you have adventurous taste buds? Check out where you can find French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy in your city this summer.

French’s Ketchup Cotton Candy Pop-up