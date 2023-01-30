8 Vancouver food events happening this week: January 30 to February 5

This week, we flip our calendars from January to February and bid good riddance to one of the year’s longest-feeling months.

With February comes Valentine’s Day, the hope of spring, and, probably, more blah winter weather, and what better way to make the most of it than packing your days with food and drink events?

From more hot chocolate festivities to a community Japanese street festival, this week is shaping up to be a good one.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more. Setsubun, which translates to “seasonal division,” refers to the day just before the first day of spring in the traditional Japanese calendar. Celebrations on the eve of Risshun traditionally include throwing roasted soybeans to ward off evil spirits and eating roasted soybeans to bring good luck for the year. A shared community meal of Japanese Curry Rice and hot apple cider will also be served during the free event.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Recurring Events

La Poutine Week

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one. If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish. The list of participating restaurants for this year have just been announced on the event’s website.

When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various restaurants

Lunar New Year Chef’s Omakase at The Lobby Lounge and RawBar Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar with a special omakase experience. For two dates in February, acclaimed sushi chef Masayoshi Baba will be offering a selection of nigiri, sashimi, local uni don, and more. Tickets are $95 per person, with several time slots available. When: Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2

Where: The Lobby Lounge and RawBar — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $95 per person Foodie Virtual Market A market featuring tons of local food and drink vendors is set to take place this month, and you can shop from it completely online. The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition. The market will be open to shop 24/7 during the specific market dates, and anything bought can then either be shipped for a flat rate or picked up curbside for free. When: Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5

Where: Online

Dine Out Vancouver

The city’s biggest dining festival officially kicked off on January 20, but the city’s biggest dining festival continues through this week. Until February 5, Vancouverites will be able to dine at hundreds of restaurants offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, dozens of local cafés and other local spots are offering a huge array of some of the most creative hot cocoas we’ve ever sipped on.

When: Until February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is running its annual Burger Bender event until February 26. Seven limited-time burgers are on the special menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: Until February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

When: Through February

Where: Various locations