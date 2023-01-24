6 Vancouver food events happening this week: January 23 to 29

The weather may be dreary, but that’s not stopping us from getting out and checking out the city’s best food events this month.

With two big festivals happening right now (Dine Out Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival), there’s no shortage of tasty things to do this week.

There’s also a special omakase dinner series, plus a huge food truck fest, which is basically guaranteed to get us excited for spring.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

Recurring Events

Lunar New Year Chef’s Omakase at The Lobby Lounge and RawBar Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar with a special omakase experience. For three dates only, acclaimed sushi chef Masayoshi Baba will be offering a selection of nigiri, sashimi, local uni don, and more. Tickets are $95 per person, with several time slots available. When: Friday, January 27, Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2

Where: The Lobby Lounge and RawBar, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $95 per person

Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is returning for its 11th year this month. This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year should be no different. The free event will include some tented picnic tables and live music, too, so bundle up and prepare to get your fill of Vancouver’s best.

Dates: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Saturday, January 21: 11 am to 9 pm, Sunday, January 22: 11 am to 7 pm, Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, January 28: 11 am to 8 pm, Sunday, January 29: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

Dine Out Vancouver

The city’s biggest dining festival officially kicks off on January 20. That’s right, it’s almost time for Dine Out Vancouver to launch for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more. Until February 5, Vancouverites will be able to dine at hundreds of restaurants offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors and participating locations. You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is bringing back its annual Burger Bender event this month, which runs from January 18 to February 26. Seven limited-time burgers will be on the menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: January 18 to February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai