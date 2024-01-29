Don’t let Valentine’s Day be the first time you take your partner out for dinner this year. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best food events happening in and around Vancouver to help you out.

From giving your taste buds a tour of Vancouver to a hot chocolate festival, here are four food events in Vancouver to check out this week.

This one-of-a-kind experience will have you join a 30-person group touring some of the Convention Centre’s spaces, where you’ll sample different menus meant to showcase different Vancouver neighbourhoods. Enjoy a Granville Island seafood bar, sweets from Kitsilano, or meats, cheeses, and dips from Gastown, all prepared by a world-class culinary team using fresh and local ingredients.

When: February 3 and 4

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $100

The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar ¿CóMO? Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, and they evidently came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience executive chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days.

When: January 16 to February 4

Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16o per person

The much-loved festival, which is marking its 22nd year, is taking take place from Wednesday, January 17, to Sunday, February 4, and is a celebration of the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Over 380 restaurants are offering delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points. You can view a full list of participating restaurants here.

When: January 17 to February 4

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

It’s a big month for hot chocolate fans because the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival has returned with 71 vendors and a whopping 162 chocolatey creations to try. Check out our list of some of the most unique hot chocolates you can sample this year. We’re talking marinara hot chocolates, Dragon Ball Z hot chocolates, and one hot chocolate that is actually illegal in the United States (no, we’re not joking).

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

