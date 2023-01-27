Valentine's Day Vancouver: Where find a special meal for the occasion
Jan 27 2023, 12:02 am
Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Vancouver? Look no further than this list.
We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14, so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.
From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Vancouver.
Special Valentine’s Day Menus + Specials (dine-in)
- Ask For Luigi – Valentine’s Day Features
- Atlas Steak + Fish – Valentine’s Menu
- Bacaro – Valentine’s Day Menu
- Black + Blue – Three-course Valentine’s Day Menu
- C|Prime – Valentine’s Day Menu for Two
- Coast – Valentine’s Feature Menu
- Di Beppe – Valentine’s Day Specials
- Fanny Bay Oysters – Three-course Valentine’s Day Menu
- Five Sails – Five-course Valentine’s Day Menu
- H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – Winterlust Valentine’s Day Dinner
- Honey Salt – Three-course Valentine’s Day Menu
- Jules Bistro – Surf and Turf special
- Nightshade – Four-course Valentine’s Day Menu
- NOX – Valentine’s Day Features
- Phantom Creek Estates – Valentine’s Day Dinner, Special Dine-in Menu
- Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street – Seafood Tower for Two + Bottle of Bubbly feature
- The Victor – Valentine’s Day Menu
- Trattoria – Valentine’s Platter for Two
- Yuwa Japanese Cuisine – Valentine’s Day Omakase
Take-Home Valentine’s Day Offerings
- Railtown Catering – Five-course dinner to-go
- Phantom Creek Estates – Valentine’s Day Meal Box for Two
- Pizzeria Farina – Heart-Shaped Margarita Pizza (can dine in-restaurant, too)