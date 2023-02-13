8 Vancouver food events happening this week: February 13 to 19

February is a short month this year, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of great food events to check out.

This week is the last week of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (plus the start of another!) as well as the last few days of La Poutine Week – oh yeah, and it’s also Valentine’s Day.

No matter if you’re planning to dine on February 14 alone, with a lover, or with a group of friends, there’s plenty to check out this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

On Valentine’s Day, ticket holders can head into participating Ikea locations across Canada and enjoy an affordable date night with two three-course meals for just $39.99. Each adult ticket includes a starter, main, dessert, and mocktail. Tickets are on sale now.

When: February 14

Where: Participating Ikea locations

Still Here Still Life Featuring Lee’s Donuts

If you enjoy donuts and drawing, then this event was basically made for you. For one night only, Honey Dip Studios will be offering a special guided drawing workshop open to all levels. The subject of the drawings will be donuts, which you’ll also get to much on during! Pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

When: Friday, February 17 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios, 109-1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.36

One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal (which includes Aburi albacore, braised beef short rib, or cast iron seared sablefish) prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

Recurring Events

La Poutine Week

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one. If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish. The list of participating restaurants for this year has just been announced on the event’s website.

When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various restaurants

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, dozens of local cafés and other local spots are offering a huge array of some of the most creative hot cocoas we’ve ever sipped on.

When: Until February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is running its annual Burger Bender event until February 26. Seven limited-time burgers are on the special menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: Until February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

When: Through February

Where: Various locations

Fittingly starting on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations. Organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival has yet to announce participating vendors, but last year included spots like Prado, Stir Coffee House, and Little B Confectionary, to name a few.

When: February 14 to March 14

Where: Various locations