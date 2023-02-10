Red Truck Beer Company's Concert Series to return this summer

It may only be February, but we’re already thinking about hot summer days and outdoor concerts.

To get us even more excited for this year’s concert season, East Vancouver’s Red Truck Beer Company has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated (and heavily attended) Truck Stop Concert Series.

This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers.

The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

The annual concert series started in 2015 and has since become popular for its great food, festival vibes, memorable musical acts, and, of course, cool beers.

Concert organizers will announce this year’s headlining acts on February 24 at 9 am, the same day and time that early bird tickets will officially go on sale.

Mark those calendars if you want to snag a ticket!

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online soon