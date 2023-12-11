We’re right in the thick of the holiday season, which means there are tons of holiday-themed foodie events.

From a winter food fair to a toy drive with free beer, here are nine food events you need to check out this week.

One-time-only events

Gingerbread house decorating at Honey Salt

Back by popular demand, you’ll be able to build your dream gingerbread mansion while enjoying tasty food and festive drinks. Each ticket includes a choice from Honey Salt’s specially curated Gingerbread Lunch Menu, along with a holiday drink.

When: December 3, 10, and 17

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Time: 3 to 4:30 pm

Recurring

With festive live entertainment, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event, happening from November 16 to December 24, is one not to miss. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you because the market is serving up delicious German-style food and drinks. Visitors will find everything from traditional Glühwein to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.

When: November 16 to December 24

Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

It doesn’t get more festive than this. Miracle in Gastown is a holiday pop-up bar featuring delicious holiday-themed cocktails and snacks. Drinks include Christmapolitan, the Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r (Here’s your official proof that Die Hard is a Christmas movie). You can also enjoy food like The Pecan Cheese Ball, Christmas Dog, and Kevin’s Mac & Cheese.

When: November 23 to December 31

Time: 90-minute time slots on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 pm to 1 am and Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: Clough Club – 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive

It doesn’t get more festive than donating gifts to those in need, and the free beer doesn’t hurt either. Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive is back again at its Mount Pleasant brewery. Every guest who drops off unwrapped toys, games, sporting goods, or gift cards with a minimum value of $10 will receive a complimentary flight of four Main St. flagship beers – Naked Fox IPA, Main St. Pilsner, Secret Krush Lager, and Kingpin Pale Ale – as well as entry into a series of a dozen prize draws taking place December 12 through 24.

When: December 1 to 12

Where: Main St. Brewing – 261 East Seventh Avenue, Vancouver

Get transported into an alpine chalet-inspired oasis this holiday season when Notch8 transforms into a total winter wonderland. With plenty of loose-leaf tea options (and some spiked tea-themed cocktails as well) in addition to some excellent bites like the Turkey Tea Sandwich made with cranberry aioli and safe stuffing, there are so many reasons why you need to check out this event.

When: November 22 through December 30 (excluding December 23, 24, and 25); Wednesday to Sunday, seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Cost: $74 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation

A Christmas Cocktail Story

Back by popular demand: A Christmas Cocktail Story returns this holiday season. Each visit includes a welcome holiday drink, shareable fondue and holiday treats by chef Karl Gregg. You’ll have your choice of classic craft cocktails with a seasonal twist by Vancouver bartending legend Scotty Marshall. Additional food and drinks are available to purchase at the event as well.

When: December 1 to 23

Where: Dalina Main Street — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person

Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: December 2, 16, and 23

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

Notch8 December Festive Lunch Buffet

You may have heard about Notch8’s Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea, but get ready to wear your stretchy pants for this event because Notch8 is hosting its December buffet. Indulge in a prime rib carvery station, cheese fondue, rigatoni short rib rags, and plenty more at this all-you-can-eat feast.

When: December 1 to 22

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per adult and $50 per child

The PNE Winter Fair is a must-visit winter destination. Alongside a performance of The Nutcracker on Ice, ice bumper cars, and an ice rink, there will be plenty of yummy treats at this year’s fair. Dishes being served will include roasted turkey with all the trimmings, mulled wine and spiced cider, and Fair faves like mini donuts and hot dogs.

When: December 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

