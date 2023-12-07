Want to spice up your next holiday party? Look no further than Punk Rock Pastries and its delicious, NSFW cookies.

Punk Rock Pastries is known for its over-the-top delights and shock-worthy treats that are bound to steal the show at almost any celebration.

It specializes in erotic cakes, cookies, and pastries, and the holiday season is no exception.

You can purchase holiday cookies in all sorts of fun shapes that… well, we’ll let the picture do most of the talking.

But Punk Rock Pastries does so much more than just NSFW cookies. During our visit we also had the chance to try the Baileys gingerbread cupcake which was served with a squeeze tube of real Baileys, the perfect addition to any cupcake.

Chef Hollie Fraser, who is the owner of Punk Rock Pastries, is a two-time Food Network champion who most recently won the 2023 Halloween Baking Championship.

You can visit Punk Rock Pastries from Tuesday to Sunday between 9 am to 5 pm.

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram | Facebook

