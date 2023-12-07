FoodSpecials & DealsHidden Gems

Punk Rock Pastries is serving up delicious NSFW holiday goodies

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 7 2023, 9:25 pm
Punk Rock Pastries is serving up delicious NSFW holiday goodies
Marco Ovies/Dished

Want to spice up your next holiday party? Look no further than Punk Rock Pastries and its delicious, NSFW cookies.

Punk Rock Pastries is known for its over-the-top delights and shock-worthy treats that are bound to steal the show at almost any celebration.

Punk Rock Pastries Christmas

Marco Ovies/Dished

It specializes in erotic cakes, cookies, and pastries, and the holiday season is no exception.

You can purchase holiday cookies in all sorts of fun shapes that… well, we’ll let the picture do most of the talking.

But Punk Rock Pastries does so much more than just NSFW cookies. During our visit we also had the chance to try the Baileys gingerbread cupcake which was served with a squeeze tube of real Baileys, the perfect addition to any cupcake.

Punk Rock Pastries Christmas

Marco Ovies/Dished

Chef Hollie Fraser, who is the owner of Punk Rock Pastries, is a two-time Food Network champion who most recently won the 2023 Halloween Baking Championship.

You can visit Punk Rock Pastries from Tuesday to Sunday between 9 am to 5 pm.

Punk Rock Pastries

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram | Facebook

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Specials & Deals
+ Hidden Gems
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop