Fairmont Hotel Vancouver's new chalet-inspired afternoon tea is here

By now, you probably have a slew of festive events on your radar, and we’re about to share one more for the bucket list: Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has done it again with this experience. Guests who enter the downtown Vancouver dining destination will discover a tea salon decked out in a seasonal theme. This time: a total winter wonderland.

Aiming to transport you into an alpine chalet-inspired oasis, this festive happening launched this week and will be available for bookings until near the end of December.

In true Fairmont style, all of the bases are covered here in terms of theme.

The interior feels like you’re stepping into a cabin. The room is adorned with seasonal delights like faux furs and fluffy pillows, and there are even chandeliers to match the occasion, illuminating the snowshoes, skies, and skates sprinkled throughout the space.

When it comes to sips, naturally, there’s a stellar selection of loose-leaf teas, including the festive Christmas Blend, Ontario Ice Wine, and Santa’s Milk & Cookies variety, which is reminiscent of dipping a biscuit into a warm glass of milk.

If you’re looking to put the “spirit” in holiday spirit, look no further than the cocktails.

The Chai Mocha Martini and Lavender Earl Grey Sour are both must-tries. And if you’re looking for an immersive cabin experience, the Mountain Ash should do it (check out the video to see what we mean).

Onto the fare! In the savoury realm, expect bites like the Turkey Tea Sandwich made with

cranberry aioli and sage stuffing, the Emperor Ham Tea Sandwich, and the Smoked Salmon Roll, to name a few.

Scones are always a highlight during tea services here. The classic and winter-spiced candied orange varieties are both exceptional and served with sweet cream and strawberry preserves.

The top of the tea stand is all of the seasonal sweets, which is probably the thing we look forward to most.

This tea’s treat lineup includes a Bakewell Galette, Chocolate Crinkle Cookie, Meringue Festive Tree, Candy Cane Macaron, and a Gingerbread Cheesecake.

The Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea is on now through December 30. Sittings are available at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

There’s also a children’s tea menu and the option to take your afternoon tea to go. Be sure to try it while you can!

Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea

When: November 22 through December 30 (excluding December 23, 24, and 25); Wednesday to Sunday, seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Price: $74 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation