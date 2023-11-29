9 Vancouver food events you need to check out this December

The holiday season is quickly approaching and there are so many food events to check out in Vancouver.

So whether you want to explore some Christmas food markets or enjoy a drag brunch, there’s plenty to do this December in Vancouver.

With festive live entertainment, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event, happening from November 16 to December 24, is one not to miss. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you because the market is serving up delicious German-style food and drinks. Visitors will find everything from traditional Glühwein to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

A Christmas Cocktail Story

Back by popular demand: A Christmas Cocktail Story returns this holiday season. Each visit includes a welcome holiday drink, shareable fondue and holiday treats by chef Karl Gregg. You’ll have your choice of classic craft cocktails with a seasonal twist by Vancouver bartending legend Scotty Marshall. Additional food and drinks are available to purchase at the event as well.

When: December 1 to 23

Where: Dalina Main Street — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person

Japanese Christmas Market

One of Vancouver’s largest markets for locally made, imported, and Japanese-inspired products and food is returning this year. Enjoy browsing local vendors while you enjoy delicious food from places like Broye Cafe, Taco Nori Sushi Tacos, Japan Rice Bowl Assoc., and more.

When: December 2 and 3

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street

Cost: $4 for early bird admission per person, $5 for GA

Vancouver’s Vegan Holiday Market

Mila is hosting its first-ever vegan holiday market to celebrate all the incredible local vegan vendors in Vancouver. You can expect appearances from Vegan Supply, Save Da Sea, TMRW Foods, and more.

When: December 9 and 10

Where: Mila — 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Time: 10:30 am to 5 pm

Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: December 2, 16, and 23

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

Gingerbread house decorating at Honey Salt

Back by popular demand, you’ll be able to build your dream gingerbread mansion while enjoying tasty food and festive drinks. Each ticket includes a choice from Honey Salt’s specially curated Gingerbread Lunch Menu, along with a holiday drink.

When: December 3, 10, and 17

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Time: 3 to 4:30 pm

Tickets: $36 for adults, $21 for kids, and $29 per gingerbread kit; purchase here

Night Market & Food Fest

Get ready for a mouthwatering extravaganza at the Night Market & Food Fest, where you’ll indulge in a delightful array of delectable treats. There will be a Holiday Pawp-up Photo Session for guests to take portraits with their animals (all animals accepted) and the elusive Grinch! You can pay by donation with all proceeds going to Abby Cat Daddy. Zimt Chocolates will also be there with free gourmet hot chocolates for all patrons as they shop.

When: December 2

Where: 1659 Venables Street Vancouver

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Tickets: Free

Plant-Babes Christmahanakwanzika Drag Brunch

Enjoy food from Mila’s plant-based menu served with a side of Vancouver’s hottest and most talented performers. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win prizes from Lush Cosmetics, To Live For Bakery, Mila, and more

When: December 24

Where: Mila — 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Time: 11:30 am to 2 pm

Tickets: $43.93

Notch8 December Festive Lunch Buffet

You may have heard about Notch8’s Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea, but get ready to wear your stretchy pants for this event because Notch8 is hosting its December buffet. Indulge in a prime rib carvery station, cheese fondue, rigatoni short rib rags, and plenty more at this all-you-can-eat feast.

When: December 1 to 22

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $89 per adult and $50 per child